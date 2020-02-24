Get A Second Chance Through Robot Body
"Smarter mobility
" refers to cleaner, safer, and more efficient ways of transportation. Most envision self-driving cars or underground tunnels.
A less popular and more abstract interpretation is the wheelchair of Stephan Hawking
, which can be operated with mere eye movements.
This is crucial for people with diseases like ALS
who become increasingly more paralysed, because eye muscles are the least affected by it.
Devices that can function with such limited inputs
like a twitching muscle enable even the least mobile to physically interact with the outside world.
This presents patients — and the aging population or the victims of accidents — with a wider spectrum of career paths like drone pilots, which are in increasing demand
.OriHime-D
is one such device. A remotely controlled robot also referred to as "avatar" and "second body
".
They have been tested in cafes
and there are already 36,649 applications
from disabled people to become city volunteers.
"For a human being, it's important that someone needs you. But eventually our bodies stop working", says Kentaro Yoshifuji, CEO and Co-founder of Ory Lab, the company behind OriHime.
Smarter mobility isn't just about merely optimizing logistics. The next time you visit an event exhibit like smarter mobility world
, look beyond
the 100th new electric car.
That hidden booth in the corner might be small and only come with a rather intangible blueprint, but it's there where you find the game changers
. There are completely new concepts out there. Ones that don't just slightly tweak an algorithm
.
