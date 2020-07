Get A Second Chance Through Robot Body

"Smarter mobility" refers to cleaner, safer, and more efficient ways of transportation. Most envision self-driving cars or underground tunnels.A less popular and more abstract interpretation is the wheelchair of Stephan Hawking , which can be operated with mere eye movements.This is crucial for people with diseases like ALS who become increasingly more paralysed, because eye muscles are the least affected by it.Devices that can function with suchlike a twitching muscle enable even the least mobile to physically interact with the outside world.This presents patients — and the aging population or the victims of accidents — with a wider spectrum of career paths like drone pilots, which are in increasing demand OriHime-D is one such device. A remotely controlled robot also referred to as "avatar" and "".They have been tested in cafes and there are already 36,649 applications from disabled people to become city volunteers.