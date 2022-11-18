Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate

I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community.
I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years.
I have a BS and an MS in Computer Science from a state school. I have been coding since I was 7 on various 4-bit, 8-bit and 16-bit computers.
I have had a number of mentors over the years at various companies. You really need to find experienced people where ever you go and be helpful.
Keep learning, listen and speak at meetups.
It is more important than college. Always be learning from stackoverflow, github, twitch, youtube, open source sites, dzone and articles.
Start with a github and pick some open source projects that look interesting. I would start with Python as a language.
Becoming a Principal Field Engineer at Cloudera was a big deal. I also received Sales Engineer of the Year which was awesome.
It’s a myth to think you need a love of math, a masters from a fancy school or some special degree. You need the interest and effort. Put in the time, if you don’t like doing it, you can still succeed but it’s going to be pretty boring and difficult.
I love 80s New Wave, Goth, Industrial and EBM.
Start a blog / podcast / vlog, document your learning while sharing. Hang out on github and try some Open Source. Help yourself by helping others.