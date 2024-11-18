Genes or Mind? Which is More Flexible? Roles in Aging, Sports Retirement and Growth

Why does the mind stay sharper than muscles as age advances? Why do professional athletes in several sports retire after 30? What is the difference between genes expressed elsewhere in the body and those expressed in the brain, by neurons? Why does muscle mass decrease after 30? If the mind controls muscle movement through life, does the mind have a role in muscle growth?





An offspring does not inherit the language of the parent, but an offspring inherits anatomic features of the parent. What is the difference between the mechanism for language and those for the features of the parent?





Both are made possible by genes, but one can be said to be indirect and the other say direct. Genes are present in all cells. They act as engines--with instructions--to make determinations. They work in muscle cells. They work across several cells and are expressed across functions.





However, what is the relationship between when genes are expressed in several functions and when the brain is said to regulate those functions? Why is it possible that nurture for an offspring can result in huge differences from the parent, even if physical features are similar? What is the relationship between genes and the mind?





Genes contain instructions, but it is postulated that they are almost totally regimented. Many of their instructions, conceptually, are not that flexible, so what they have to express is almost the same way it has to be expressed, without much changes--so to speak. It is theorized that what makes several functions--or options--possible is the mind.





This means that genes are near fixed, but the mind runs the flexibility. A second difference is that the ability for the mind to give and receive information is greater than genes, that mostly send out instructions, though they receive information, it is not often as much as the mind, conceptually.





Also, for what genes control directly and what the mind does too, directly, how do genes and the mind work together. What is the human mind?





The mind is not genes nor neurons. The candidate for the human mind, conceptually, are the electrical and chemical signals of neurons, with their interactions and features in sets, in clusters of neurons across the central and peripheral nervous systems.





Sets of signals have configurations [or arrangements] for which the basis of functions is held. This means that a smell, a sound, and so forth are all configurations of signals. Configuration templates arrive by the instruction of genes, but the contents are made by signals.





However, there are several cases, conceptually, where genes are responsible for situations of the mind by anomalies in templates. This means that some individuals that have certain susceptibilities may have a template-induced configuration problem, such that when the problem takes place, with signals, it is at the error of genes.





Simply, genes make it possible to have templates for which signals can build configurations. These templates--for several functions are generally similar--but anomalies exist within some, which may also be inherited, responsible for some kinds of addictions or mind disorders.





A question is that for some of these template problems, are they from scratch or are they activated at a stage during development?





Since genes are involved across cells, for development through life, it is possible to theorize that they also play roles in some of the templates for the configurations of mind, through adulthood, in many ways.





This means that there could be continuous instruction passages about what templates should be, for certain functions, so that signals can then build configurations into them.





In summary, genes can be said to make carvings, while signals enable a fill for those, as configurations.

How Do Genes Work With The Mind?

The mind is the front face of interaction with the world after birth, though the mind has already formed, conceptually before birth, it has no direct interface with the world. The mind becomes the operational source for many functions. Though genes in cells send out growth instructions, shaping cells for tissues, organs, and systems with timelines and extents, it is signals that operate at availability, while genes build availability. For example, the hand at any growth stage is by the genes, but its control or operation is by the mind.





Genes can be said to have caps, theoretically, while the mind does not have caps. Even though genes lay out the possibility for what the mind can fill or build configurations for, the mind seems limitless with what it can learn, what it can be trained to do, though within the capacity of genes, but far beyond the allowance that genes have.





It is theorized that a reason why sports retirement is common after 30, for many athletes, is that the stretch of genes becomes capped for certain activities around that age, even though the mind is still as sharp. Genes are also theorized to be responsible for aging, since their lack of continuous instruction for growth, unlike previously, may result in a peak then decline, by cells, of the tissue or organ. However, the mind, in use, often make it possible to keep functions active, even when growth by genes have stalled, conceptually.





Mind and genes work closely together, but there is a lot that the mind decides. For example, what is the role of the mind in diseases? How do they relate to genes? Even though there are genetic anomalies responsible for some conditions, how does the mind factor? It is possible to use a conceptual model for the mind towards mapping the reach of genes against diseases.





There is a recent feature, Gene therapy protects against motor neuron disease in rats, stating that, "University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers targeting a group of hereditary neurodegenerative diseases have found success using a gene therapy treatment in an animal model. The approach, which uses CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology, offers a unique and promising strategy that could one day treat rare but debilitating motor neuron diseases in humans. Hereditary spastic paraplegia, or HSP, is a group of movement disorders that cause progressive weakness and stiffness in the legs of people with certain inherited genetic mutations. The rare disorders usually lead to physical limitations and use of a wheelchair. Studying disease processes in animal models is an indispensable part of developing and testing any new treatments before they’re offered to humans. But scientists had historically struggled to replicate HSP’s symptoms and disease progression in animal models."





There is another recent story, Aging-related genomic culprit found in Alzheimer’s disease – WashU Medicine, stating that, " Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a way to capture the effects of aging in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. They have devised a method to study aged neurons in the lab without a brain biopsy, an advancement that could contribute to a better understanding of the disease and new treatment strategies. The scientists transformed skin cells taken from patients with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease into brain cells called neurons. Late-onset Alzheimer’s develops gradually over many decades and only starts to show symptoms at age 65 or older. For the first time, these lab-derived neurons accurately reproduced the hallmarks of this type of dementia, including the amyloid beta buildup, tau protein deposits and neuronal cell death. By studying these cells, the researchers identified aspects of cells’ genomes — called retrotransposable elements, which change their activity as we age — in the development of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest new treatment strategies targeting these factors."