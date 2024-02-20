Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Gemini 1.5 Unleashes Unprecedented Context for AI Applicationsby@sergey-baloyan
    147 reads

    Gemini 1.5 Unleashes Unprecedented Context for AI Applications

    by Serge BaloyanFebruary 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Gemini 1.5 Pro can handle up to 1 million tokens, which is equivalent to one hour of video, 11 hours of audio, or over 700,000 words of text. This is a significant jump from the previous Gemini 1.0 Pro, which had a context window of 32,000 tokens. The model is currently available for early testing to developers and enterprise customers, with plans to introduce pricing tiers that will scale up to the 1 million token limit.
    featured image - Gemini 1.5 Unleashes Unprecedented Context for AI Applications
    Serge Baloyan HackerNoon profile picture


    Google's latest AI model, Gemini 1.5, has generated significant buzz due to its ability to handle vastly larger contexts than previous models. This article explores the unique features of Gemini 1.5, focusing on its long-context understanding and the implications for users and businesses.


    By the way, if you want to be ahead of AI trends, find out about new groundbreaking projects, and take free mini-courses on AI, subscribe to my weekly newsletter ‘AI Hunters’. It’s absolutely free!

    A New Standard for Context

    Gemini 1.5 Pro, the general-purpose model in Google's system, can handle up to 1 million tokens, which is equivalent to one hour of video, 11 hours of audio, or over 700,000 words of text. This is a significant jump from the previous Gemini 1.0 Pro, which had a context window of 32,000 tokens.


    Source: Google



    Unlike Gemini 1.0, Gemini 1.5 utilizes a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, which allows the model to selectively activate only the most relevant expert pathways in its neural network. This approach makes the model faster and more efficient, as it doesn't need to process the entire model for every query.


    Performance and Benchmarking

    Gemini 1.5 Pro outperforms Gemini 1.0 Pro by 87% and performs about as well as Gemini 1.0 Ultra in benchmarking tests. The model is currently available for early testing to developers and enterprise customers, with plans to introduce pricing tiers that will scale up to the 1 million token limit.


    The larger context window in Gemini 1.5 opens up new possibilities for businesses and users. For example, filmmakers could upload their entire movie and use Gemini to analyze and summarize the content, or companies could use it to look over masses of financial records.


    Source: X


    Safety and Ethical Considerations

    Google is testing the model's safety and ethical boundaries, particularly regarding the newly larger context window. The company is aware of the potential risks and is working to ensure that Gemini 1.5 is used responsibly.


    However, Gemini 1.5 Pro is not available to the general public at the moment. Currently, it's being offered as an early preview to "developers and enterprise customers" through Google's AI Studio and Vertex AI platforms for free. The company is warning testers they may experience long latency times since it is still experimental. There are plans, however, to improve speeds down the line.

    Pricing and Future Prospects

    Google plans to introduce pricing tiers in the near future that start at the standard 128,000 context window and will likely include the larger context window, although the exact pricing has not been revealed. The model's overall time savings might justify the potential cost, as it could significantly reduce the time needed to process large amounts of data.


    All in all, Gemini 1.5 represents a significant leap forward in AI technology, with its ability to handle vastly larger contexts than previous models. This upgrade has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses and users interact with AI, opening up new possibilities for applications and use cases. However, it's important to note that the full 1 million token context window will not be available to all users at launch, and pricing tiers will scale up to a specific token limit.

    P.S. Check out my previous articles at HackerNoon:


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Serge Baloyan HackerNoon profile picture
    Serge Baloyan@sergey-baloyan
    X10.Agency Founder | Web3/Crypto/NFT marketing and launch | Worked with 100+ projects
    Read my storiesNeed advice on your Crypto/DeFi/NFT project? Message me in Telegram

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #ai-news #generative-ai #future-of-ai #gemini-1.5 #llm #futurism #gemini-1.5-guide #gemini-1.5-prompt-engineering

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 DAOs You Need to Know About Right Now
    by sergey-baloyan
    Apr 05, 2022
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    sArtificial Intelligence News Roundup —
    by Usm100
    Jun 21, 2018
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    ChatGPT Now Speaks, Listens, and Understands: All You Need to Know
    by sergey-baloyan
    Sep 25, 2023
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Will Meta Create Its Own ChatGPT and Other News in the World of AI
    by allan-grain
    Sep 06, 2023
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    FOD 39: Truly Open – We Explore Who Stands Behind OLMo's Release
    by kseniase
    Feb 06, 2024
    #artificial-intelligence
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas