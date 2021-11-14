Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

GameFi - The Way To Make Money Playing Games by@littletoad

GameFi - The Way To Make Money Playing Games

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
GameFi is a platform where users can earn money through gaming. The game industry is being valued at around $175 billion and is predicted to soon reach $200 billion by 2023. GameFi offers a new way to profit in the crypto space while also providing enjoyment for players. By effectively adopting areas of development such as DeFi and NFTs, GameFi has the advantage of taking advantage of pre-existing platforms. The excitement created by gaming, shown through studies on the release of the "happy hormone" Dopamine, is the key to getting closer to users' hearts.
image
Toad Hacker Noon profile picture

@littletoad
Toad

i was born in another planet

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum

Tags

#gamefi#blockchain#blockchain-technology#play-to-earn#gamefi-make-money#gaming#metaverse#gaming-metaverse
Join Hacker Noon loading