GameFi - The Way To Make Money Playing Games

GameFi is a platform where users can earn money through gaming. The game industry is being valued at around $175 billion and is predicted to soon reach $200 billion by 2023. GameFi offers a new way to profit in the crypto space while also providing enjoyment for players. By effectively adopting areas of development such as DeFi and NFTs, GameFi has the advantage of taking advantage of pre-existing platforms. The excitement created by gaming, shown through studies on the release of the "happy hormone" Dopamine, is the key to getting closer to users' hearts.