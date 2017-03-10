Game Devs Bounty DAO.Casino

903 reads DAO.Casino has announced that it will distribute 3% of all its tokens among the first 30 developement teams that build games on its decentralised governance system. The bounty comes in line with the platform’s core aim: to create an open environment where gambling developers get to monetise their work and creativity without giving up their IP. Developers get the chance to:fork and create own casino with same smart contracts and jackpots, raise funds for development, and bankroll — all without giving away their IP at the same time.

DAO.Casino has announced that it will distribute 3% of all its tokens among the first 30 developement teams that build games on its Ethereum-based decentralised governance system.

The generous yet well-deserving offer comes in line with the platform’s core aim: to create an open environment where gambling developers get to monetise their work and creativity without giving up their IP. The aforementioned bounty makes developers an active participant in the DAO.Casino system while granting them full control over their content at the same time.

DAO.Casino offers an autonomous economy, in which no one single party has power to decide whom to pay, and all the resources are distributed automatically, exactly how the protocol governs it and “wants” it to be. That being said, the protocol is designed to reward everyone who contributes value, including the developers. It allows them to:

fork and create own casino with same smart contracts and jackpots

raise funds for the bankroll of a game.

get help with promoting the game (through a referrer system* which runs on tokens)

use existing solidity contracts from audited DAO.Casino libraries (and replicate them securely using DAO.Factory)

get a bunch of tokens that will power the DAO.Casino system after the launch.

allow token holders to become lenders, random number providers, or even players.

sell tokens to strangers or give them to friends.

Our proposal caters for both kind of developers: those who are familiar with Ethereum, and those who are not familiar with it at all. Our team can help the latter with all the decentralised stuff — choose a smart contract template or write one that suits their game logic, or help them to write their own. We can also help to connect their game to the contract using web3.js and to the RNG using Oraclize and other services.

Why building games on Ethereum makes sense?

Because it’s introduction as a decentralised system to facilitate, verify, or enforce the negotiation or performance of a contract (known as smart contract), is a relief. Because it enables developers to create applications without relying on somebody else’s backend. It is, to say the least, independent from the control of centralised authorities, thereby making the whole system more sustainable..

Deploying games to an Ethereum-based platform like DAO.Casino is about two things: 1) opening up decentralised technology for everyone in the indie game world, and 2) distributing tokens to the teams (as we have already discussed above)

Speaking in terms of decentralisation, game developers get the following benefits while using DAO.Casino:

You can implement a backend*, i.e. an ingame economy that runs on it’s own (you don’t have to maintain the server) and can potentially run forever

Games can pay for their own hosting (Check out Swarm developed by the guys at Ethereum Foundation)

Imagine a game which can hire its own developers, graphic designers, and soundscape designers to work on the next levels and to improve itself? That’s an indie game on steroids. Just make sure your game is not going to fire you.

The economy of the game, whether it is a gambling game or a game using ingame currency is provably honest, because smart contracts are code which is cryptographically verifiable.

DAO.Casino — our project — utilises the power of Ethereum in bringing about sustainable improvements in gambling sector; it opens up an open-source environment where game developers can monetise their work, raise funds for development, and bankroll — all without giving away their IP.

Making indie games more indie

What an Ethereum-based platform like DAO.Casino brings to the table is, transparency and security, two of the most important factors that traditional gambling businesses tend to ignore. The subtraction of middlemen from the entire gambling protocol — and the addition of decentralised technologies — ensure that no particular individual or group gets a centralised benefit at any stage of the gambling process. DAO.Casino makes sure to sustain the financial transparency, in times of bounty rewards, funding etc., as it lets mathematics take control of the core model, instead of humans.

The same transparency also help attractive players to the platform and access your games. Because even they can be ensured that they will receive unmanipulated and fair outcomes on all their bets. It is a productive cycle, overall.

Not Just Casino, You can Build any Game on DAO.Casino System

Don’t let our name trick you. At DAO.Casino, the games don’t have to be classic casino games, it can be anything — a puzzle, a platform, tower defence. It’s just that some of its logic should be expressed in solidity contract, and use random number generation. The example game — HackDAO that we developped for EDCON is both: skill based and luck based (uses random number generator).

Another thing to remember: what we’re building here is not “our” casino. It’s an autonomous casino. Placing games on DAO.Casino doesn’t mean just placing it here to the alpha UI that we released. We released this UI just because the underlying infrastructure needs at least one human interface where the players can go and discover the games. It means connecting them to the autonomous — and open — decentralised economy which runs on Ethereum network; and is not controlled by any central authority. Business logic is expressed in solidity contracts.

* Note: Right now you will need to host frontend somewhere. It will be possible to host frontend in a decentralised manner, on the network soon, after we tested and documented decentralised hosting options.

*Referrer System: In the first implementation of DAO.casino system — all the games will be able to hire their own marketing people. That’s how referrer program will work.

Dao.casino

Slack

@dao.casino