Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

The winners of the GAM3 Award 2023 have been crowned! The 19 winners were revealed at a live event presented in partnership with Magic Eden on December 14th. The winners were decided by a combination of jury and public voting. The prize pool for the winning games exceeds $2M+ and ranges from cash grants, tech service credits, marketing support, sponsored tournaments, infrastructure support, cloud gaming functionality, and much more.