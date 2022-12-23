Future of Digital Fashion: Dressing Your NFTs

Just recently, , an online game platform and game creation system, in collaboration with , conducted a survey that helped them to create . The very first ever ever. Roblox Parsons School of Design Metaverse Trends Report Metaverse Trend Report Half of the survey respondents say they change their avatar's clothing at least every week. For 2 in 5, self-expression (via clothing and accessories) in the digital world is already MORE important than expressing themselves in the physical world. According to investment banking firm , metaverse gaming and NFTs are forecast to constitute 10 percent of the luxury goods market by 2030 — a €50 billion revenue opportunity. Morgan Stanley So what exactly does digital fashion look like, and how to wear it? Dressing With AR There are plenty of forms that digital fashion has taken over the years. The first one, pioneering the idea of wearing something out of this world - is AR filters, mainly used on . Later, the trend carried on , making all fashionistas try virtual fashion at least once. Snapchat Instagram The frontier of AR fashion is , a virtual fashion marketplace offering to purchase clothing available to wear through the lens of your smartphone. DressX The brand collaborated with many IRL fashion brands to create unique looks that were put on fashion magazine covers and worn by virtual influencers. Although, these AR looks can not be found on the blockchain, as it is not designed as NFTs. Only recently, launched the collection that features 444 unique generated wearable NFT bucket hats. NFTs came with wearable utilities in AR for photos and any PFPs. DressX Genesis Dressing Your Avatar a 3D virtual world browser-based platform, has opened its world and marketplace for creators to create and sell digital clothing as NFTs. With a wide fashion items selection on , fashion lovers can purchase or try on digital wearables created by others. Decentraland, Decentraland All-time 5 best wearables sellers generated $210,515.55 in total sales volume. It doesn't prove you can make a living because sales depend on MANA. Furthermore, those wearables can come with different utilities that can be explored in-world, especially if it's tied to a particular game. Decentraland Fashion enthusiasts love avatars because they let them mix wearables, creating unique looks. All items are created as NFTs and can be transferred or sold between users. Decentraland With a fashion friendly approach, will host its second Metaverse Fashion Week early next year. Decentraland Dressing Your PFPs The least expected way to consume digital fashion, but inevitable, is through PFPs. Such projects as by have already proven their rightful place in the digital fashion Olympus. There's even a where you can claim a Santa hat for your ape. Bored Ape Yach Club Yuga Labs marketplace The more interesting thing is that this new PFP, BAYC with a Santa hat, will be minted as a new NFT that will be tight with the original BAYC. That means if you sell your original NFT, all your other NFTs, aka your BAYC fashion closet, will travel together. This use case proves how digital fashion NFTs can also increase the value of PFPs projects.