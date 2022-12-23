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Future of Digital Fashion: Dressing Your NFTs

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byLina Survila@lina-survila

hackernoon women-in-tech winner, getting things done in web3

December 23rd, 2022
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Lina Survila@lina-survila

hackernoon women-in-tech winner, getting things done in web3

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TOPICS

futurism#metaverse#metaverse-gaming#future-of-gaming#gaming-metaverse#decentraland#digital-fashion#nfts#fashion#web-monetization

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