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Future of Agentic AI in Telecom Billing and Revenue Management

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byBalu Chavan@baluchavan

Highly accomplished Lead Product Manager with track record of Managing & Delivering strategic business.

April 7th, 2026
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Balu Chavan
    byBalu Chavan@baluchavan

    Highly accomplished Lead Product Manager with track record of Managing & Delivering strategic business.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

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Balu Chavan@baluchavan

Lead Tech Product Manager @

Highly accomplished Lead Product Manager with track record of Managing & Delivering strategic business.

Read my storiesAbout @baluchavan

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TOPICS

media#telecom#billing-and-payment#telecom-revenue#telecom-billing#ai-fraud-detection#ai-automation#customer-support-ai#agentic-ai-in-telecom

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