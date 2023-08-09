Further Explanations

Too Long; Didn't Read “You owe us an explanation, I think, Mr. Cade,” said Herman Isaacstein, somewhat later in the evening. “There’s nothing much to explain,” said Anthony modestly. “I went to Dover and Fish followed me under the impression that I was King Victor. We found a mysterious stranger imprisoned there, and as soon as we heard his story we knew where we were. The same idea again, you see. The real man kidnapped, and the false one—in this case King Victor himself—takes his place. But it seems that Battle here always thought there was something fishy about his French colleague, and wired to Paris for his fingerprints and other means of identification.” “Ah!” cried the Baron. “The fingerprints. The Bertillon measurements that that scoundrel talked about?”