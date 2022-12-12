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FTX Failure Highlights Value of Defi and DEXs

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byAgne Linge@agnecrypto

Crypto, DeFi, Lead Evangelist @ DeGate DEX

December 12th, 2022
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Agne Linge@agnecrypto

Crypto, DeFi, Lead Evangelist @ DeGate DEX

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TOPICS

web3#defi#dex#ftx#blockchain#decentralization#crypto#cryptocurrency#optimization

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