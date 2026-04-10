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Frontend Minimalism: Build Faster, Lighter Apps Without Overengineering

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byVsevolod Ivanov@vsevolod

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April 10th, 2026
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Vsevolod Ivanov

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Vsevolod Ivanov@vsevolod

Senior Frontend Developer @

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TOPICS

programming#web-development#typescript#software-architecture#frontend-minimalism#frontend-architecture#reduce-javascript-bundle-size#frontend-stack-vite#preact-typescript

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