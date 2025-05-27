From Twitter to Reddit: Exploring Data Sources for Computational Counterspeech

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May 27th, 2025
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tech-stories#counterspeech-datasets#hate-speech-mitigation#nlp#automated-counterspeech#social-media-data#online-safety#ai-data#computational-linguistics

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