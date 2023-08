From Silicon Valley to Web3: Joonatan Lintala on Reinventing Social Platforms with Phaver

Too Long; Didn't Read Joonatan Lintala, co-founder of Phaver, talks about the challenges of building a Web3 social platform. Phaver was the first mobile app to launch on the Web2 spyware economy. The company has been building a gamified reward system that will factor in those who create value on the other side and those who want additional reach.