From RecyclerView to LazyColumn: A Performance Optimization Playbook for Jetpack Compose

So how exactly do RecyclerView’s battle-tested optimizations map onto LazyColumn’s new playing field? Let’s break it down technique by technique, examining what's directly transferable, what's improved, and what requires a fresh approach to achieve optimal Compose performance.

Identity & Content Checks: From DiffUtil to Compose Keys and Immutable Models

In RecyclerView, optimizing the calculation of differences between lists relies heavily on three essential methods:





areItemsTheSame(oldItem, newItem) – Checks if two items represent the same logical entity.

areContentsTheSame(oldItem, newItem) – Determines if the item's content has changed, prompting a UI refresh if necessary.

detectMoves – An advanced optimization that speeds up diff calculations, especially beneficial when you know your dataset involves item movements.



Jetpack Compose handles these same concepts elegantly. To inform Compose how to efficiently track individual items, you provide a stable key for each one:





LazyColumn { items( items = users, key = { user -> user.id } // equivalent to RecyclerView's areItemsTheSame ) { user -> UserCard(user = user) } }





This key ensures that Compose can track the identity of items across recompositions - just like areItemsTheSame .





Handling content updates ( areContentsTheSame ) is a bit different in Compose, as it leverages internal recomposition strategies. A good rule of thumb here is to always prefer immutable UI models - achieved easily by using the @Immutable annotation or defining data classes with val fields exclusively. Furthermore, starting from Compose compiler 2.x (bundled with Kotlin 2.0.20), Strong Skipping mode is enabled by default, providing automatic optimization and removing the need for manual handling of immutable collections.

Asynchronous Text Layout: From PrecomputedText to TextMeasurer

RecyclerView veterans relied on PrecomputedText to shift expensive text-layout work onto a background thread before the view holder ever appeared on the screen. Jetpack Compose tackles this same challenge effectively through built-in paragraph caching and the TextMeasurer API. Let’s map these familiar techniques onto Compose's new terrain step by step

1. Paragraph caching (built-in optimization)

Every time you emit a Text composable, Compose caches a fully-laid-out Paragraph within the current composition. As long as the text content, styling, density, and locale remain unchanged, Compose reuses this cached paragraph, avoiding unnecessary layout computations. This effectively reduces overhead for most intra-viewport updates and provides immediate performance gains without additional effort.

2. When it is time for big guns: Using TextMeasurer

For heavyweight or complex text scenarios (e.g., long paragraphs, variable fonts, or custom canvas drawing) where even occasional on-scroll layout recalculations are unacceptable, leverage the TextMeasurer API - think of it as the Compose counterpart to PrecomputedText.create() .





Benefits of using TextMeasurer:

Precise Layout Control : Pre-measuring text off-screen provides exact item heights before composable placement, preventing layout shifts during scrolling.

: Pre-measuring text off-screen provides exact item heights before composable placement, preventing layout shifts during scrolling. Dynamic Overflow Detection : Access properties like layoutResult.hasVisualOverflow to conditionally render UI elements such as "Read more" indicators.

: Access properties like to conditionally render UI elements such as "Read more" indicators. Enhanced Scroll Performance: By knowing exact item dimensions beforehand, LazyColumn calculates scroll positions more efficiently, ensuring smoother scrolling.





However, introducing TextMeasurer increases complexity. You must:





Manage recomposition carefully, especially during configuration changes (e.g., font scale, screen orientation), requiring items to be re-measured appropriately.

Implement caching to avoid redundant measurements of identical content, preserving performance.





@Composable fun MeasuredMessageList(messages: List<String>) { val textMeasurer = rememberTextMeasurer() val screenWidthPx = with(LocalDensity.current) { (LocalConfiguration.current.screenWidthDp.dp - 32.dp).toPx().toInt() } LazyColumn( modifier = Modifier .fillMaxSize() ) { items(messages) { message -> val layoutResult = textMeasurer.measure( text = AnnotatedString(message), style = TextStyle(fontSize = 16.sp), maxLines = 3, overflow = TextOverflow.Ellipsis, constraints = Constraints( maxWidth = screenWidthPx ) ) val itemHeight = with(LocalDensity.current) { layoutResult.size.height.toDp() + 16.dp } Box( modifier = Modifier .fillMaxWidth() .height(itemHeight) .padding(horizontal = 16.dp, vertical = 8.dp) ) { Text( text = message, style = TextStyle(fontSize = 16.sp), maxLines = 3, overflow = TextOverflow.Ellipsis ) } } } }





TextMeasurer is particularly useful for:

Lists with variable-length text content

Chat applications or message lists

Article or comment feeds

Any scenario where text length significantly varies between items

Importance of contentType

In RecyclerView, developers utilize view types ( getItemViewType() ) to efficiently handle multiple item layouts within a single list. Jetpack Compose introduces the equivalent optimization through the contentType parameter in LazyColumn .





Here's a way of how you'd express the RecyclerView view types in Jetpack Compose:





// RecyclerView override fun getItemViewType(position: Int): Int { return when (items[position]) { is TextMessage -> VIEW_TYPE_TEXT is ImageMessage -> VIEW_TYPE_IMAGE is VideoMessage -> VIEW_TYPE_VIDEO else -> VIEW_TYPE_UNKNOWN } } // LazyColumn LazyColumn { items( items = messages, key = { message -> message.id }, contentType = { message -> when (message) { is Message.TextMessage -> "text" is Message.ImageMessage -> "image" is Message.VideoMessage -> "video" } } ) { message -> MessageItem(message) }





Why it matters:





While Compose allows omission of the contentType parameter, leaving it out negatively impacts performance, particularly for lists with mixed item types. Compose maintains a limited composition cache per contentType , enabling it to efficiently reuse existing compositions for items of the same visual structure without expensive rebuilds. Without specifying distinct contentTypes, all items default to a single type, rapidly exhausting Compose’s internal cache. This forces frequent recompositions as users scroll, significantly increasing CPU load and potentially introducing noticeable scrolling lag.





For optimal performance in lists with heterogeneous content, always specify the appropriate contentType to match your data structure.

Nested List Prefetching: From initialPrefetchItemCount to nestedPrefetchItemCount

When developing apps with nested scrolling lists - such as vertical feeds containing horizontal carousels - optimizing prefetching is crucial for maintaining a smooth user experience. In traditional RecyclerView setups, we rely on setInitialPrefetchItemCount to preload off-screen items. Jetpack Compose provides a direct analogue through the experimental LazyListPrefetchStrategy API, specifically its nestedPrefetchItemCount parameter.





Here's how you implement prefetching in a nested Compose list scenario:





@OptIn(ExperimentalFoundationApi::class) @Composable fun ShowCarousels(sections: List<Section>) { LazyColumn( modifier = Modifier.fillMaxSize() ) { items(sections, key = { it.id }) { section -> val rowState = rememberLazyListState( prefetchStrategy = LazyListPrefetchStrategy( nestedPrefetchItemCount = 6) ) Text( text = section.title, style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium, modifier = Modifier.padding(start = 16.dp, top = 8.dp) ) LazyRow( state = rowState, contentPadding = PaddingValues(horizontal = 16.dp), horizontalArrangement = Arrangement.spacedBy(12.dp) ) { items( items = section.cards, key = { it.id }, contentType = { "card" } ) { card -> CardItem(card) } } } } }





Common pitfall here (at least, the one that I saw with my own eyes) - sometimes developers set LazyListPrefetchStrategy to parent list and not to the nested ones, which, obviously, gains no effect. Always ensure you apply nestedPrefetchItemCount to the nested, inner scrolling list state to achieve the intended optimization.





Be mindful that aggressive prefetch settings can significantly inflate Compose’s composition cache. On memory-constrained devices, overly large prefetch counts can push your app toward OOM crashes. Always profile memory usage carefully after adjusting your prefetch budgets - especially if targeting low-end hardware.

Bonus part - animating your lists

And finally, let's talk about animations. Compose 1.7 makes adding smooth item animations surprisingly straightforward especially compared to custom RecyclerView ItemAnimators. Instead of manually orchestrating animations, simply use Modifier.animateItem() with concise specs for fades and movements:





Modifier.animateItem( fadeInSpec = tween(200), fadeOutSpec = tween(120), placementSpec = spring(stiffness = Spring.StiffnessMediumLow) )





This reduces complexity, enabling you to easily deliver polished and engaging UIs.

Conclusion

