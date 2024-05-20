From Nuisance to News Sense: Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extraction

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Jeremiah Milbauer, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA (email: {jmilbaue | sherryw}@cs.cmu.edu); (2) Ziqi Ding, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA (e-mail: {ziqiding | zhijinw}@andrew.cmu.edu) (3) Tongshuang Wu, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA.

A. Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extraction

This is the prompt used for claim extraction from news article sentences:





Extract all the claims from a sentence, ignoring extraneous words such as unimportant adverbs. A sentence may contain multiple claims. Each claim should be of the form < subject> <predicate> <object>, and should have the first occurrence of any pronouns replaced by their antecedents.





Sentence: "The 3rd and 4th stations all announced that they would be postponed, and the Monaco station was subsequently cancelled."





Claim: Monaco station was cancelled.





Claim: 4th stations announced they would be postponed.





Claim: The 3rd stations announced they would be postponed.





Claim: The 4th stations postponed.





Claim: The 3rd stations postponed.





Sentence: "Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have once again confirmed themselves as drivers and constructors world champions."





Claim: Mercedes confirmed themselves as constructors world champions.





Claim: Lewis Hamilton confirmed themselves as drivers world champions.





Sentence: "Local organizers in East Palestine, Ohio on Monday said their activism has successfully pressured rail company Norfolk Southern to agree to a limited relocation plan for some residents affected by last month’s train derailment, but added they have no intention of backing down from their demand for justice for thousands of people in the area who are struggling in the aftermath of the accident."





Claim: Local organizers said their activism has pressured rail company Norfolk Southern to agree to a limited relocation plan.





Claim: Local organizers have no intention of backing down from their demand for justice.





Claim: Rail company Norfolk Southern agree to a limited relocation plan.





Sentence: