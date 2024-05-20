Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    From Nuisance to News Sense: Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extractionby@mediabias

    From Nuisance to News Sense: Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extraction

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    NEWSSENSE is a novel sensemaking tool and reading interface designed to collect and integrate information from multiple news articles on a central topic.
    featured image - From Nuisance to News Sense: Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extraction
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jeremiah Milbauer, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA (email: {jmilbaue | sherryw}@cs.cmu.edu);

    (2) Ziqi Ding, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA (e-mail: {ziqiding | zhijinw}@andrew.cmu.edu)

    (3) Tongshuang Wu, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh PA, USA.

    A. Appendix: Prompt for Claim Extraction

    This is the prompt used for claim extraction from news article sentences:


    Extract all the claims from a sentence, ignoring extraneous words such as unimportant adverbs. A sentence may contain multiple claims. Each claim should be of the form < subject> <predicate> <object>, and should have the first occurrence of any pronouns replaced by their antecedents.


    Sentence: "The 3rd and 4th stations all announced that they would be postponed, and the Monaco station was subsequently cancelled."


    Claim: Monaco station was cancelled.


    Claim: 4th stations announced they would be postponed.


    Claim: The 3rd stations announced they would be postponed.


    Claim: The 4th stations postponed.


    Claim: The 3rd stations postponed.


    Sentence: "Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have once again confirmed themselves as drivers and constructors world champions."


    Claim: Mercedes confirmed themselves as constructors world champions.


    Claim: Lewis Hamilton confirmed themselves as drivers world champions.


    Sentence: "Local organizers in East Palestine, Ohio on Monday said their activism has successfully pressured rail company Norfolk Southern to agree to a limited relocation plan for some residents affected by last month’s train derailment, but added they have no intention of backing down from their demand for justice for thousands of people in the area who are struggling in the aftermath of the accident."


    Claim: Local organizers said their activism has pressured rail company Norfolk Southern to agree to a limited relocation plan.


    Claim: Local organizers have no intention of backing down from their demand for justice.


    Claim: Rail company Norfolk Southern agree to a limited relocation plan.


    Sentence:

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #newssense #sensemaking-tool #news-sensemaking-tool #news-reading-interface #newssense-tutorial #newssense-pilot-study #open-source-sentiment-analysis #open-source-software

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    From Nuisance to News Sense: Pilot Study
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #newssense
    Article Thumbnail
    From Nuisance to News Sense: System Overview
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #newssense
    Article Thumbnail
    From Nuisance to News Sense: Related Work
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #newssense
    Article Thumbnail
    From Nuisance to News Sense: The NEWSSENSE Framework
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #newssense
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas