From Gossip Girl Cast To Building A Blockchain Marketplace: Nan Zhang, MyMarkit Inc. CEO

606 reads

MyMarkit is the world’s first fintech blockchain marketplace, and it begets a whole new way to shop. Our marketplace is built ground up around ledgers that are mined from transactions between users for products in a free market (marketplace), which also creates a truly digital currency for the first time backed to the commodities. Our tech automates traditional overhead fulfillment/COGS and yields 70-80% gross margins at scale. It also means that buyers/vendors keep 100% of what they sell on our platform, while buyers can get the lowest prices possible.