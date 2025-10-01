110 reads

From CycleGAN to DDPM: Advanced Techniques in Medical Ultrasound Image Synthesis

by
byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 1st, 2025
featured image - From CycleGAN to DDPM: Advanced Techniques in Medical Ultrasound Image Synthesis
    Speed
    Voice
Tomography
← Previous

Overcoming Data Scarcity: Semantic-Enhanced CycleGAN for Medical Ultrasound Synthesis

Up Next →

Beyond Style: Enhancing CycleGAN with Semantic Discriminators for Anatomical Fidelity

About Author

Tomography HackerNoon profile picture
Tomography@tomography

Tomography

Read my storiesAbout @tomography

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#deep-learning#image-to-image-translation#ultrasound-synthesis#cyclegan#medical-imaging#ddpm#healthtech#ai-in-healthcare

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories