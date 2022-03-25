#FreeYakutia: Ukraine Plans to Help Yakutia to Become an Independent Country in 2022

0 Sakha, also known as Yakutia or Yakutiya, is a one of Republics of russia, in the russian far east, along the Arctic Ocean, with a population of roughly 1 million.

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel and has been edited for readability.

Subtitle: #FreeYakutia or how I started to think about doing fake viral headlines

So things are going crazy in Ukraine. Same for people. During the first few weeks of the invasion, I found myself doomscrolling a lot. And only fun things cheered me up.

After attending an underground station and seeing how people are living there and suffering a lot - I was in shock for a few hours. Like my brain just was overflowed with emotions. So I was watching old Looney Tunes for an hour to restart it and calm myself.

At some point, I find a few Ukrainian comedians that doing standup and YouTube streams. They call it SRAKADUPA, it's two words that describes "ass", basically.



And right now they are sitting at home and trying to make fun of russia by doing stupid things.



One of their stupid ideas was to start doing "Sieg Heil" sign... They have a few reasons for that - putin blames us that we are nazis, and they decide that some of their pictures might get viral and they will be featured on russian TV. Again, as we all have a lot of free time - watching their streams makes people less worried about being killed.

And at some point, I realize that it's not just a cool thing to play in your head.



By clicking a click-bait headline, you can also fight some stupid russian propaganda.



So I invented the #FreeYakutia tag. It was after our chat with Limarc. A few weeks ago, the Japanese minister mentioned that Japan wanted to get back a few islands that russia took away. So I decided - why not help russia to lose more territories?

Let's start with history first.

from Wikipedia:



Sakha, also known as Yakutia or Yakutiya, is one of Republics of russia, in the russian far east, along the Arctic_Ocean, with a population of roughly 1 million. Sakha comprises half of the area of its governing https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Far_Eastern_Federal_District, and is the world's biggest areas , covering over 3,083,523 square kilometers (1,190,555 sq mi).



link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sakha

Basically, Yakutia is the biggest part of russia that has a very low level of population. So, it's really one of the best places for wildlife. They also have precious metals, like gold - that are mined there and all profits goes to Moscow city. So they have great starting points to become an independent country and monetize their territory. There will be a lot of crazy folks that want to spend their nights near wolves and far away from people and towns. City detox!

The easiest example that I have to describe this area:



Imagine a Yellowstone park, but with a size of a France. Sound cooool? like camping, there can be a mesmerizing experience for a lot of people. They just need to become an independent country - work on some infrastructure and focus on bringing people from around the globe.



The easiest customer can be tourists from China. Just one flight away from a great experience.

here is an old map to show how huge it is

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sakha#/media/File:Map_of_Yakut_oblast.jpg

or here:

Just find out that France is too small to compare: https://mapfight.xyz/map/sakha/#fr

As most russian soldiers are dying in Ukraine - it's a great time for Yakutia to fight for their culture and independence. When this huge chunk of empire will fall away - there will be no russia anymore.

And this our worldwide goal, right?

here are some songs, to dig into their ancient and unique culture

Plus, they have a lot of shamans, so they can send ghosts to kill putin maybe even more efficiently



https://www.biblicalstudies.org.uk/pdf/rss/28-1_113.pdf

Plus, Turkey and Erdogan might get interested in their independence, because there a lot of tukrs living there...

So I'm trying to spread my hashtag and get the word out.

More images below to make this thread more visual:

StandWithUkraine and #FreeYakutia!

0