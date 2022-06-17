Search icon
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus - Table of Links

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus, by Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus Author: Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley Release Date: 31, 1993 [eBook #84] Language: English
We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus, by Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series.

Title: Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus

Author: Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley

Release Date: 31, 1993 [eBook #84]

Language: English

TABLE OF LINKS

  1. Letter I
  2. Letter II
  3. Letter III
  4. Letter IV
  5. Chapter I
  6. Chapter II
  7. Chapter III
  8. Chapter IV
  9. Chapter V
  10. Chapter VI
  11. Chapter VII
  12. Chapter VIII
  13. Chapter IX
  14. Chapter X
  15. Chapter XI
  16. Chapter XII
  17. Chapter XIII
  18. Chapter XIV
  19. Chapter XV
  20. Chapter XVI
  21. Chapter XVII
  22. Chapter XVIII
  23. Chapter XIX
  24. Chapter XX
  25. Chapter XXI
  26. Chapter XXII
  27. Chapter XXIII
  28. Chapter XXIV

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books.

This book is part of the public domain. Mary Wollstonecraft (Godwin) Shelley. (1993). Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved May 2022, from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/84/84-h/84-h.htm

This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

