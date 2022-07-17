FoundersConnect: Chimezie Emewulu, Co-Founder and MD of Seamfix Limited.

Chimezie Emewulu is the founder of Seamfix, a people & software development company that seamlessly automates processes for productivity and revenue for over 100 million Nigerians and their businesses. He started building during his second year of University and has not stopped building ever since. He shares some of his biggest wins, talks about visibility, growing poor and a passion for philanthropy and gives a lot of valuable advice to founders and potential founders seeking to build their own companies. Watch the videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hp2iLd4nUxs.





In this interview, Chimezie sits down with Peace to share his experience building Seamfix, and all the experience he has garnered from being a tech business man for years. He goes into detail about the experience he has garnered through the years, shares some of his biggest wins, talks about visibility, growing poor and a passion for philanthropy and gives a lot of valuable advice to founders and potential founders seeking to build their own companies.

Video timestamps





1:02 - Chimezie shares his background

3:11 - Starting Seamfix in 2007

4:28 - Finding Engineering, First experience Coding

8:27 - Early days of Seamfix

11:27 - Key Milestones in the last 15 years

12:13 - Examples of Seamfix Solutions

18:18 - What he wants to change in the next 10 years

20:02 - Biggest Challenges building Seamfix

25:00 - Intricacies of Running Business

30:00 - Key mistakes made while running Seamfix

33:44 - Advice for upcoming entrepreneurs