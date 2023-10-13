You Can Now Design Your Own Pad Footing Foundation Using Python





In the realm of civil engineering, the strength and stability of structures like dams, bridges, and buildings are heavily reliant on a crucial element known as the foundation. These foundations are designed by civil engineers, often with the assistance of expensive and complex software. In this article, we will explore how you can create your very own web-based application for designing pad footing foundations using Python and Viktor SDK(software development kit). This innovative approach not only simplifies the design process but also facilitates easy sharing and collaboration among colleagues.





Civil Engineering automation with Python

Engineers have been utilizing Python scripts to tackle various engineering design and analysis challenges. However, the ability to transform these scripts into user-friendly applications is a game-changer. Viktor is a platform that empowers engineers to expedite the development of engineering applications using Python programming language.





Understanding Foundations in Civil Engineering

In the realm of civil engineering, foundations serve as the linchpin connecting a structure to the earth, responsible for transmitting the structural loads and stresses to the underlying ground. They are diverse in types, each tailored to specific project requirements.





Common Types of Foundations

These are among the types of foundation common in civil engineering:





1. Pad Footing foundation: These are frequently employed for shallow foundations, designed to distribute concentrated loads, typically associated with columns. The size may vary based on whether reinforcement is incorporated.









Combined Footing foundation: Engineers resort to combined footings when dealing with closely spaced columns, merging footings to create a continuous base.







Strap Footing foundation: Strap footings are utilized when an exterior column must not extend beyond the property line. Strap beams bridge between the exterior and adjacent interior footings to counteract load eccentricities.







Strip Footing foundation: Ideal for foundations supporting walls or closely spaced columns, strip footings are also a preferred choice in the presence of weak ground conditions to increase the foundation's bearing area.







Raft Foundation: Covering the entire building, a raft foundation provides support for all walls and columns. It proves especially valuable when dealing with heavy column loads or low-bearing capacity soils.







Pile Foundation: Pile foundations come into play when a solid-bearing stratum, such as rock, is located deep beneath the surface. Piles transfer loads either to a firm layer below or through friction along their length. Soil surveys play a pivotal role in determining pile length and load capacity.











Foundation Design

Foundation design refers to the systematic process of determining and specifying the type, dimensions, and construction details of a foundation for a structure, taking into consideration the soil conditions and structural requirements. This process ensures that the foundation is designed to safely support the loads imposed by the structure and distribute those loads to the underlying soil or rock in a manner that prevents excessive settlement or structural failure

The design of a foundation in geotechnical engineering typically involves the following key steps:





Site Investigation: Conduct a thorough geotechnical site investigation to gather information about the subsurface soil or rock conditions at the construction site. This includes soil testing, sampling, and analysis to determine soil properties such as bearing capacity, shear strength, settlement characteristics, and groundwater levels.





Load Analysis: Calculate and analyze the various loads that the foundation will need to support. These loads may include dead loads (the weight of the structure itself), live loads (loads imposed by occupants and movable objects), wind loads, seismic loads, and other environmental factors.





Foundation Type Selection: Based on the soil properties, load analysis, and structural requirements, select the most suitable type of foundation. Common foundation types include shallow foundations (such as spread footings and mat foundations) and deep foundations (such as piles and drilled piers).





Foundation Sizing and Dimensions: Determine the size, shape, and dimensions of the foundation elements, taking into account factors like the bearing capacity of the soil, settlement limits, and structural design considerations. This step often involves iterative calculations to optimize the foundation design.





Foundation Material and Construction: Specify the materials to be used in constructing the foundation, such as concrete, steel, or wood, and provide construction details and reinforcement requirements. Ensure that the foundation is constructed according to engineering standards and codes.





Foundation Reinforcement: If required, design the reinforcement (such as steel rebar) within the foundation elements to enhance their strength and load-bearing capacity.





Foundation Drainage and Waterproofing: Consider drainage and waterproofing measures to prevent moisture-related issues that can affect the foundation's stability and durability.





Consideration of Environmental and Geotechnical Factors: Account for any environmental and geotechnical factors that may affect the foundation's performance, such as soil settlement, frost heave, or groundwater fluctuations.





Documentation and Drawings: Prepare detailed engineering drawings, plans, and specifications that communicate the foundation design to construction teams and authorities for permitting and inspection purposes.





Requirements for the Design of Foundations:

The design of a foundation is guided by various factors that determine both its depth and type:





Total Settlement: One primary concern is the need to limit the overall settlement of the structure to an acceptable level.

Differential Settlement: Ensuring uniform settlement across different parts of the structure is of utmost importance to maintain structural integrity.

Soil Strength: It is crucial to select the foundation type carefully, considering the soil's strength; this means using footings for stable soil conditions and opting for deep foundations like piles in less stable soil environments.





The design of any foundation consists of two parts

Geotechnical design to determine the safe bearing strength of the soil The Eurocode governing the geotechnical aspects of foundation design is BS EN 1997-1:2004: Eurocode 7: Geotechnical Design —Part 1: General Rules. Spread foundations are covered in section 6 and in Appendix D. Pile foundations are covered in section 7 of the code.



Structural design of the foundation using reinforced concrete. The Eurocode governing the structural aspects of foundation design is BS EN 1992-1-1:2004: Eurocode 2: Design of Concrete Structures Part 1: General Rules and Rules for Buildings. For the vast majority of simple foundations, the two aspects can be treated separately. However for some types of foundations, for example, raft foundations, the interaction between the structure and foundation might need to be taken into Account.





Isolated Pad Footing foundation

Isolated pad footing is a type of foundation that is normally square or rectangular slabs provided under individual columns. They spread the concentrated column load safely to the ground and may be axially or eccentrically loaded. Mass concrete can be used or a reinforced concrete pad is required.





Due to little guidance in Eurocode 2 for the design of pad footings, the following procedure is normally used.





When the base is axially loaded the load may be assumed to be uniformly distributed. The pressure distribution dependent on the type of soil.

When the base is eccentrically loaded, the reactions may be assumed to vary linearly across the base.





Steps for Design of Isolated Pad Footing foundation:

Designing a pad footing involves the following steps:





Determine the size and thickness of the footing. Address flexural(Bending moment) design considerations. Check for shear.





In this article, the check for shear will not covered





Basic Steps to Design a Pad Footing foundation using Python Script





The first thing is to install and import a Python library called FoundationDesign which is written to implement the Eurocode 2 method of reinforced concrete designs for foundations.



from FoundationDesign import PadFoundation,padFoundationDesign





Create a foundation object

# Create the pad foundation object # Since the foundation is concentric the column position in x and y direction is foundation length and width divided by two fdn = PadFoundation( foundation_length=3000, foundation_width=3000, column_length=300, column_width=300, col_pos_xdir=1500, col_pos_ydir=1500, soil_bearing_capacity=150, )





Display the foundation geometry





fdn.plot_geometry(show_plot=False)





Assign dead and imposed loads

fdn.column_axial_loads(permanent_axial_load=600,imposed_axial_load=400)





Define foundation thickness

fdn.foundation_loads(foundation_thickness=450,soil_depth_abv_foundation=0,soil_unit_weight=18,concrete_unit_weight=25)





Print base pressure

z=fdn.pad_base_pressures_sls() print(z) #output (122.361, 122.361, 122.361, 122.361)





Check the foundation soil pressure at serviceability limit state to ensure the foundation sizing is adequate

fdn.bearing_pressure_check_sls()['status'] #This shows that the foundation size is adequate #Output PASS - Presumed bearing capacity exceeds design base pressure





Check the minimum area required for the pad foundation

area = fdn.minimum_area_required() print(f'The minimum area requried for the pad foundation is {area}m\u00b2') # Output The minimum area required for the pad foundation is 7.29m²





Now lets design the pad foundation by passing material properties for steel and concrete

fdn_design = padFoundationDesign( fdn, fck=25, fyk=500, concrete_cover=35, bar_diameterX=12, bar_diameterY=12)









Show the reinforcement area required along the X-axis

z = fdn_design.area_of_steel_reqd_X_dir() print(f'The area of steel required in the x direction is {z}mm\u00b2/m') #output The area of steel required in the x direction is 845mm²/m



11.Show the reinforcement area provided along the X axis

fdn_design.reinforcement_provision_flexure_X_dir()['status'] #Output Provide H12mm bars spaced at 125.0mm c/c bottom. The area provided is 905mm²/m parallel to the 3.0m side

















Turning our Python Script into a Web Application using Viktor SDK

It will be cool if we can convert our Python script into a working application that runs from our browser without the need for complex installation processes and which can be used by others.

This is where Viktor SDK shines, which supports 100 percent Python script conversion into a web application.





Our application can have an input field for typing our desired size of the foundation, thickness, column thickness, and material properties like concrete strength, and steel yield strength.





Furthermore, our application should be able to return results to the user.





Steps for converting our pad foundation design script into a web application





1. Create a VIKTOR app project.





To create a new VIKTOR application project, use the viktor-cli to generate a project file structure automatically. The command to use is:

viktor-cli create-app --app-type editor<name-of-your-project>





2. Collect all requirements of the Python script

Add these packages to the requirements.txt file.

Numpy

Scipy

Matplotlib

FoundaionDesign





3. Convert script to a function

Now, we will convert our script into a web app using Viktor SDK. This can be achieved by rewriting our script which can be run by calling a function and the calculation result we want to get will be what the function will be returning.





In our own case, the function is to plot the geometry of the created foundation, bearing capacity check, area of steel required, and the area of steel provided.





def create_Model(fdn_length,fdn_width,cL,cW,CpX,CpY, sB,PL,IL,fdn_thickness, Soil_unit,Conc_unit): fdn = PadFoundation( foundation_length=fdn_length, foundation_width=fdn_width, column_length=cL, column_width=cW, col_pos_xdir=CpX, col_pos_ydir=CpY, soil_bearing_capacity=sB, ) fdn_Img=fdn.plot_geometry(show_plot=False) fdn.column_axial_loads(permanent_axial_load=PL, imposed_axial_load=IL) z = fdn.foundation_loads (foundation_thickness=fdn_thickness,soil_depth_abv_foundation=0, soil_unit_weight=Soil_unit,concrete_unit_weight=Conc_unit) pres=fdn.pad_base_pressures_sls() #Check Service Soil Bearing Capacity bear=fdn.bearing_pressure_check_sls()['status'] #This Check the minimum area required for the pad Fdn area = fdn.minimum_area_required() # Show the base pressures return fdn_Img, pres, bear,area





4. Create a View To display our result

In this step, we will create an interface for displaying our results.





Here are the steps :





To use the newly created function in my VIKTOR app, import the function into the app.py file where the bare-bones VIKTOR app code structure resides. But in my own case may function reside in the app.py file.





These are the steps for creating visualization:





The first thing is to determine the type of visualization you want to create from the result turned by your function. In my own case it will be an plotly view to display the the foundation, data view for displaying numerical output like area of steel required and area of steel provided.

In the Controller class, create a method with your name of choice. The result to be returned by the method is dependent on the type of visualization.

Add a decorator to your method that suits your visualization.

I call my function inside the method i define the controller class





class ModelController(ViktorController): label = 'Model' parametrization = Parametrization @PlotlyView("Footing plan", duration_guess=100) def get_plotly_view(self, params, **kwargs): foundation, foundation_img = create_foundation( params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.col_length, params.col_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity ) return DataResult(foundation_img.to_json()) @DataView("Analysis result", duration_guess=1) def visualize_data(self, params, **kwargs): foundation, _ = create_foundation( params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.col_length, params.col_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity ) pressure, soil_bearing_capacity_status, minimum_area_required = calculate_foundation_loads( foundation, params.fdn_thickness, params.soil_unit_weight, params.concrete_unit_weight ) data_group = DataGroup( DataItem('Pressure', pressure), DataItem('Soil Bearing Capacity Status', soil_bearing_capacity_status), DataItem('Minimum Area Required', minimum_area_required), ) return DataResult(data_group) @DataView("Design", duration_guess=1) def visualize_design_data(self, params, **kwargs): foundation, _ = create_foundation( params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.col_length, params.col_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity ) area_of_steel_required_X_dir, reinforcement_provision_flexure_X_dir, punching_shear_status = foundation_design( foundation, params.fck, params.fyk, params.concrete_cover, params.bar_diameterX, params.bar_diameterY ) data_group = DataGroup( DataItem('Area of Steel Required in X Direction', area_of_steel_required_X_dir), DataItem('Reinforcement Provision in X Direction', reinforcement_provision_flexure_X_dir), ) return DataResult(data_group)





5. Create fields as input for the pad footing design app.

We’ve created a visualization, but ideally, we would like to make the app dynamic based on input. To do this, the following steps can be followed:





Start by determining which variables you would like the user of the app to change. Add these variables as input to the function you’ve created from your script.

Add fields to the parametrization class that correspond with these variables. For example, in my case, there are three variables named fdn_length, fdn_width col_length, etc. that can be adjusted, I have added these fields to the Parametrization as shown in the code:

class Parametrization(ViktorParametrization): fdn_length = NumberField('foundation length') fdn_width = NumberField('foundation width') col_length = NumberField('column width') col_width = NumberField('column breadth') col_pos_xdir = NumberField('column position_X') col_pos_ydir = NumberField('column position_Y') soil_bearing_capacity = NumberField('soil_bearing_capacity') permanent_axial_load = NumberField('Dead Load') imposed_axial_load = NumberField('Imposed load') fdn_thickness = NumberField('foundation thickness') soil_unit_weight = NumberField('soil unit_weight') concrete_unit_weight = NumberField('concrete_unit_weight') fck = NumberField('Concrete strength') fyk = NumberField('steel yield_strength') concrete_cover = NumberField('conc_cover') bar_diameterX = NumberField('Bar_dia_X') bar_diameterY = NumberField('Bar_dia_Y')



Complete code:

from FoundationDesign import PadFoundation,padFoundationDesign from viktor import ViktorController from viktor.geometry import Point, Sphere from viktor.parametrization import ViktorParametrization, NumberField, DownloadButton from viktor.result import DownloadResult from viktor.views import GeometryView, GeometryResult, DataView, DataResult, DataGroup, DataItem,PlotlyView, PlotlyResult # Create the pad foundation object # Since the foundation is concentric the column position in x and y direction is foundation length and width divided by two # Assuming that your function is within this project def create_Model(fdn_length,fdn_width,cL,cW,CpX,CpY, sB,PL,IL,fdn_thickness,Soil_unit,Conc_unit): fdn = PadFoundation( foundation_length=fdn_length, foundation_width=fdn_width, column_length=cL, column_width=cW, col_pos_xdir=CpX, col_pos_ydir=CpY, soil_bearing_capacity=sB, ) fdn_Img=fdn.plot_geometry(show_plot=False) fdn.column_axial_loads(permanent_axial_load=PL,imposed_axial_load=IL) z = fdn.foundation_loads(foundation_thickness=fdn_thickness,soil_depth_abv_foundation=0, soil_unit_weight=Soil_unit,concrete_unit_weight=Conc_unit) pres=fdn.pad_base_pressures_sls() #Check Service Soil Bearing Capacity bear=fdn.bearing_pressure_check_sls()['status'] #This Check the minimum area required for the pad foundation area = fdn.minimum_area_required() # Show the base pressures return fdn_Img, pres, bear,area def foundation_Design(fdn_length,fdn_width,cL,cW,CpX,CpY,sB,PL,IL,fdn_thickness,Soil_unit,Conc_unit, fck,fyk,cc,bDX,bdY): fdn = PadFoundation( foundation_length=fdn_length, foundation_width=fdn_width, column_length=cL, column_width=cW, col_pos_xdir=CpX, col_pos_ydir=CpY, soil_bearing_capacity=sB, ) fdn.column_axial_loads(permanent_axial_load=PL,imposed_axial_load=IL) fdn.foundation_loads(foundation_thickness=fdn_thickness,soil_depth_abv_foundation=0, soil_unit_weight=Soil_unit,concrete_unit_weight=Conc_unit) fdn_design = padFoundationDesign( fdn, fck=fck, fyk=fyk, concrete_cover=cc, bar_diameterX=bDX, bar_diameterY=bdY ) # show reinforcement area required asreq= fdn_design.area_of_steel_reqd_X_dir() # reinforcememt area provided asprov=fdn_design.reinforcement_provision_flexure_X_dir()['status'] # Check for Punching shear stress at the column face fdn_design.punching_shear_column_face()['status'] #Check for Punching shear at 1d from column face return asreq, asprov class Parametrization(ViktorParametrization): fdn_length=NumberField('foundation length') fdn_width=NumberField('foundation width') column_length=NumberField('col width') column_width=NumberField('col breadth') col_pos_xdir=NumberField('col position_X') col_pos_ydir=NumberField('col position_Y') soil_bearing_capacity=NumberField('soil_bearing_cpty') permanent_axial_load=NumberField('Dead Load') imposed_axial_load=NumberField('Imposed load') foundation_thickness=NumberField('foundation thickness') soil_unit_weight=NumberField('soil unit_weight') concrete_unit_weight=NumberField('concrete_unit_weight') fck=NumberField('Concrete strength') fyk=NumberField('steel yield_strgth') concrete_cover=NumberField('conc_cover') bar_diameterX=NumberField('Bar_dia_X') bar_diameterY=NumberField('Bar_dia_Y') class ModelController(ViktorController): label = 'Model' parametrization = Parametrization @PlotlyView("Footing plan", duration_guess=100) def get_plotly_view(self, params, **kwargs): img,pres, bear, area=create_Model(params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.column_length, params.column_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity, params.permanent_axial_load, params.imposed_axial_load, params.foundation_thickness, params.soil_unit_weight, params.concrete_unit_weight ) return PlotlyResult(img.to_json()) @DataView("Analysis result", duration_guess=1) def visualize_data(self, params, **kwargs): img,pres, bear, area=create_Model(params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.column_length, params.column_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity, params.permanent_axial_load, params.imposed_axial_load, params.foundation_thickness, params.soil_unit_weight, params.concrete_unit_weight ) data_group = DataGroup( DataItem('base pressure @sls',pres), DataItem('bearing capacity check', bear), DataItem('Minimum area of foundation required', area), ) return DataResult(data_group) @DataView("Design", duration_guess=1) def visualize_desigb_data(self, params, **kwargs): Asreq, Asprov = foundation_Design(params.fdn_length, params.fdn_width, params.column_length, params.column_width, params.col_pos_xdir, params.col_pos_ydir, params.soil_bearing_capacity, params.permanent_axial_load, params.imposed_axial_load, params.foundation_thickness, params.soil_unit_weight, params.concrete_unit_weight, params.fck, params.fyk, params.concrete_cover, params.bar_diameterX, params.bar_diameterY ) a=f'The area of steel required in the x direction is {Asreq}mm\u00b2/m)' data_group = DataGroup( DataItem('',a), DataItem('', Asprov) ) return DataResult(data_group)





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have created a pad footing design app that is dynamic based on input. The app can be used to design pad footings for a variety of structures. The app is easy to use and can be customized to meet the specific needs of the user







