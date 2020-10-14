Former CEO of Bitcoin.com Joins Nodle’s Board

Stefan Rust to Help Grow Nodle Cash, a Cryptocurrency for IoT Built on Polkadot

We’re thrilled to announce that Stefan Rust, former CEO of Bitcoin.com, a leading proponent for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), bringing P2P cash to the world, will join Nodle’s Board of Directors.

Stefan Rust will focus on ecosystem growth efforts for Nodle Cash to increase the user base and decentralization of the Nodle Network, as well as grow the developer community and secure adoption with strategic partners.

Rust brings his extensive experience in mobile and blockchain, both as an entrepreneur and as a business leader of a multibillion dollar technology, specializing in turning cutting-edge technologies into commercial success.

“Nodle Cash is a manifestation of my background in blockchain and wireless — combined with the business model of tomorrow — where the user gets paid,” Rust said. “We started off with big telcos charging us a lot of money to communicate over the network. Along came IP, and all we did was pay for connection. With social media, we pay with our data. Nodle Cash is one of the first payment systems where you get paid for the data you provide which in turn allows businesses to improve their service.”

Nodle Cash is the cryptocurrency of Nodle that smartphone users earn by connecting to nearby sensors and Bluetooth-enabled IoT devices. Nodle Cash started on the Stellar Blockchain, and after processing more than 1.3M micro-transactions a day, Nodle migrated to the Polkadot ecosystem, with its own chain, the Nodle Chain, built on Parity Substrate. Through the Polkadot Ecosystem, the Nodle Chain enables connectivity, micropayments and a whole set of applications for IoT devices.

“We are excited to work more closely with Stefan Rust,” said Micha Benoliel, Nodle’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Stefan was an early advisor to Nodle, he will contribute a lot to our next evolution towards a fully decentralized architecture. Stefan brings a world of experience in developing ecosystems for decentralized networks and has made a career out of operating on the cutting edge.”

About Stefan Rust

Stefan was most recently the CEO of Bitcoin.com. Navigating regulations competing against the national telecom operator, Stefan helped change the mobile landscape in China.

He then moved on to Sun Microsystems where he worked to create an ecosystem that brought content and apps to mobile with Java. After having bought his first Bitcoin in April 2012 and using it to pay developers directly, he realized the staggering potential of this global decentralized censorship-resistant currency.

He has also advised tech giants like Qualcomm, Red Hat, Sony, Siemens, Limelight Studios, and many others in their developer-led innovations. You can follow Stefan on Twitter @srust99.

