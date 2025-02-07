Forget Faster Than Light Travel—Quantum Computing Could Deliver What You Say Even Before You Speak

Just before 2024 ended, engineers from Northwestern University showed the world that quantum teleportation may not require specialized infrastructure as we've always thought. Instead, we could use the same fiber optic cables that we utilize in classical communication.





Fibre optic cables or optical fibers transmit light particles, signals, or pulses. They contain glass fibers wrapped in another glass layer called cladding, a buffer tube, and a jacket, the final layer. After quantum teleportation became more than a theoretical scientific milestone, there was another problem—how to teleport information with quantum computing while preserving the data. But why's this a problem, and what's quantum teleportation in the first place?





This article will explain quantum teleportation, how it works, and how it could affect modern-day communication.

What is Quantum Teleportation?

To understand quantum teleportation, we must first start with its parent field—quantum computing. And to understand quantum computing, we must know what quantum mechanics is.





As the DOE explains, quantum mechanics is the field of physics that explains how extremely small objects have the characteristics of particles and waves simultaneously. For instance, the atom consists of subatomic particles like electrons that exhibit this wave-particle duality. In other words, while they exist as a small discrete unit in a bound state, they are also constantly shifting.





The discovery of these microscopic objects, known as quanta, spurred a series of discoveries in the field. Quantum computing was the first, leading to the birth of quantum computers, which could solve problems that even the most powerful classical computers couldn't.





At the heart of this field lies quantum teleportation. It is a faster, more secure method of transmitting information over significant distances without direct transfer through a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement.

Key Principles and Terms of Quantum Teleportation

Understanding quantum teleportation requires you to grasp the underlying concepts that form its basis. These include:

Qubit

Quantum bits , also known as qubits, are the fundamental units that make up the parts of a quantum system. While classical computers store information in 0 or 1 bits, quantum bits can exist as 0, 1, or both 0 and 1.

Quantum Entanglement

John Preskill, professor of theoretical physics at the California Institute of Technology, explains it as the characteristic correlations between parts of a quantum system. These parts, known as qubits, are linked in a way that allows them to exchange information without physically transporting it. When the state of one is changed, the other one automatically assumes the altered state.

Superposition

Superposition is one of the most important principles of quantum mechanics. Due to its wave-particle dual nature, a quantum particle can exist in multiple states. However, these superpositions are mathematical probabilities of the particle having a specific property.

Bell State

Bell state, also called EPR states or pairs, is the simplest form of quantum entanglement. When a qubit's state takes on a value, the correlating qubit will also take on a value. Each quantum entanglement formed from two cubits can result in 4 bell states.

Quantum State

A quantum state is simply the physical properties of a quantum system. However, it is usually mathematically represented by a vector containing all the information about that system. Quantum states are usually written as |Ψ⟩.

Teleportation Protocol

The big question is how these all come together to cause quantum teleportation as we know it. In 1993, four scientists—Bennett, Brassard, Crépeau, Jozsa, Peres, and Wootters—came together to form the teleportation protocol . But it wasn't until 1997 that Anton Zeilinger and Sandu Prospecu took it from pages to a real experiment.





The teleportation protocol exists for one sole reason—to transfer quantum states from one particle to another without physically moving them. It involves preparing entangled particles, performing specific operations on them (like measurements and classical communication), and finally sending the states.





Instead of classical gates that use bits, the protocol uses quantum gates to build quantum circuits at the start of the teleportation process. These gates are called the Hadamard and CNOT gates and are used to create an EPR qubit or Bell state described earlier. Here's a full breakdown of the teleportation protocol published by Mario Mastriani.

What Does Quantum Teleportation Mean for Us?

Now that we're making progress with quantum teleportation, what does it mean for us as humans?

Secure Communication:

Of all the benefits of quantum teleportation, the most talked about is quantum encryption. No doubt, quantum teleportation will make current cybersecurity practices laughable. Forget what you know about firewalls, VPNs, and encryption. They all rely on the assumption that hackers can't intercept data. Well, until now.





Quantum encryption can prevent many security breaches, especially now that security threats have become more advanced. When someone attempts to intercept information, the quantum state of the particles involved will be disrupted, and both parties will be alerted.

Faster-than-Light Communication:

Although we're not there yet, quantum teleportation will soon set a new communication speed standard. If the quantum internet becomes a thing, you can transfer data across continents almost immediately.





This could be helpful in many areas, such as business, healthcare, and education. It might allow people to work together in real time, no matter where they are.

Space Exploration:

Space technology could've gone farther than this if only communication with spacecraft or satellites had been faster. But it hasn't because signals must travel long distances before they reach space.





But it's not just space. Several other technologies and industries will develop much faster with quantum teleportation. Information discovery and sharing is the backbone of any invention. Maybe we really could use the quantum push.

Quantum Is the Next Big Thing In Communication

Quantum teleportation still has a long way to go. If we've come this far, I have no doubt that we will see surprising advancements before the next decade is over.





We still have much to do regarding quantum repeaters, as well as the effect of temperature and electromagnetic radiation on quantum systems. But I have no doubt that we will soon build quantum communication networks that can operate reliably outside of controlled lab environments.





I can't wait for us to have more secure, instantaneous data systems. This will likely cause change in almost every field known to man, whether it's cybersecurity or global communications.





One day, in the future, you may look back and realize that our current communication methods were much slower, just as you'd say about the Abacus right now.





So, the next time someone talks about quantum teleportation, remember it's no longer a sci-fi dream. It's already here.