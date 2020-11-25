Food Tech Stories: Why Meal Kit Delivery Business Has Great Potential

@ arthur.tkachenko Arthur

How many of us have the time to come up with a freshly prepared meal each day? Only a handful of people. How many of us dream of having mom’s home-cooked meals each day? All of us. Sadly, but instead of taking the time to make the dinner or lunch by ourselves, we opt out to order a take-away. There’s nothing bad in food deliveries or takeaways, but these meals are far from being those comfort food classics that can warm you up on a winter's night and take your worries away.

But there may be an easy decision that won’t make you stuck to your cooker. Meal kit delivery services Chef’ Up bring back the specialty of home-cooked meals by delivering all you need right to your doorstep. Not only does Chef’up spread the awareness of cooking, but they also offer a hassle-free experience. No need to think about getting ingredients, using left-overs, and answering the 'What's for dinner' question, as ready-to-be-made meal kits are delivered straight to your doorstep.

Despite the previous failure of such deliveries in Malaysia, Chef’ Up is ready to put themselves out there. Chef’ Up’s co-founder Kumar has done his best to study and gather all information. After all, it was too early for food deliveries to develop back then.

On the contrary, Chef’ Up is prospering and gaining popularity among clients. Thus, Chef’ Up has served more than 100 individual customers and has recently delivered its 140th box. Its co-founders Kumar and Janisa are not going to stop there. In particular, they are working on direct deliveries from farmers to use the freshest ingredients in their meals. Also, there are some big plans for the future, including a monthly subscription, supplying cooking competitions, and inviting celebrity chefs.

The most interesting fact is that Kumar and co-founder, Janisa are no top-chefs themselves. In fact, they have been working in completely different spheres. Well, their personal example only proves the fact that there's no limit to what you can dream and do even if you are starting from scratch.

