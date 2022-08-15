Flutter VS React Native 2022: Which Is Better?

Flutter has been on the rise lately. It is gradually becoming one of the most used software development kits in the world. Globally recognized brands are using Flutter to build their applications - adding more strength to the development kit’s portfolio. React Native has some reputable brand names under its belt as well including Tesla, Instagram, Facebook, Bloomberg, and Skype. With all that being said, let's discuss Flutter VS React Native and see which one is the better option among them.

I am a nerd & high in openness too, meaning I enjoy learning something about everything and everything about something.





Flutter has been on the rise lately. It is gradually becoming one of the most used software development kits in the world. Globally recognized brands are using Flutter to build their applications - adding more strength to the development kit’s portfolio.



On the other hand, React Native has some reputable brand names under its belt as well including Tesla, Instagram, Facebook, Bloomberg, and Skype. There’s no doubt about the fact that React Native has given Flutter a very tough time.





Interestingly enough, the same can be said otherwise as well! With all that being said, let's discuss Flutter VS React Native and see which one is the better option among them.

Key Differences Between Flutter & React Native

Creating Applications VS Creating Frameworks

Flutter is an open-source platform that is used to create applications that can be used globally. Applications that are created using Flutterare attractive.



In fact, Google has maintained a showcase where it shows the Globally recognized brands that used Flutter to develop and design their applications.





On the other hand, React Native is also an open-source platform that is used to create frameworks for applications.





Both Use Different Programming Languages

Flutter uses dart for creating applications. According to Google, it is an easy-to-learn and easy-to-understand language. In addition, FreeCodeCamp suggests that it can also take you two days to learn Dart (if you are really passionate about it).





On the other hand, JavaScript is also an easy-to-learn language as compared to Ruby and Python. But when it comes to its counterpart, Dart is way easier to learn whereas compared to JavaScript.





Testing is Easy With Flutter; Not With ReactNative

We all know about the Hot Reload button in Flutter. The purpose of that button is to save a developer’s life, half of which is spent in complete desperation usually because of the difficulty that they face due to third-party resources.





The Hot Reload button helps a developer in testing their code within the application.





On the other hand, ReactNative has no such options or tolerance for such features. So if you are developing something in ReactNative then you will need third-party resources to test your code.





Flutter is Much More Organized

Flutter has an organized structure that allows it to make various widgets and make an application attractive. As for the importance of making an application attractive, it is central to application development as it determines the time that the user will spend using your application.





On the other hand, React Native does not have a good structure and therefore, it is difficult to make widgets in the application because a developer has to use third-party sources.





Operating System Support

Flutter supports Android 4.1+ or iOS 8+. Now, this is something that Flutter needs to improve on the iOS side because iOS users have not only massively expanded but its users are continuing to grow rapidly as well.





On the other hand, you can develop applications for iOS 10+, covering a larger and more diverse audience. So if you are a ReactNative developer then you can develop applications for iOS 10+.

Conclusion

There are advantages and disadvantages to everything. So if, after reading the disadvantages or head-to-head comparison, you decide to sleep on the importance of any of those platforms, then you are dead wrong.





It’s all about choosing the right platform for your development needs. So for every project, it is always preferable to rationally decide which one to go with and why it makes sense for that particular project.





But we would like to know which one do you prefer and why?



