Flawed Education: School System Does Not Translate to Education

Sergeenkov Andrey Sergeenkov

“Education is not preparation for life, education is life itself.” – John Dewey

Education is at the centre of human capital. For individuals, education creates opportunities and the pathway to success. For a country, it helps strengthen the institutions within the country, acts as the driving force for long term economic and social development, helps in poverty reduction and allows for improved quality of life.

However, in rural India, nearly three-quarters of third-graders cannot solve a two-digit subtraction problem and⁠—by the fifth grade⁠—still can't.

Worldwide, education is a sizable economic sector. Public education expenditure accounts for 5.4 percent of the gross domestic product in Brazil and the United Kingdom, and 5.5 percent in Ghana and the United States. In Kenya and Uganda, education accounts for around 15 percent of government expenditure. Even some of the poorest people worldwide spend a considerable proportion of their private income on education. The poorest urban households in Pakistan, which on average spend less than $1 per person per day in total, spend more than 6 percent of that on education.

While access to education has increased, being in school is not the same thing as learning. Globally, hundreds of millions of children reach young adulthood without knowing the basic skills despite being enrolled in schools.

One big reason the learning crisis persists is that many education systems across the developing world have little information on who is and who isn’t learning. Furthermore, a large gap persists in the kind of education that is needed to best equip individuals with the skillset they require to what they are being given. But the question arises: If the school isn’t doing this then who is? And why is there a gap between education inputs and learning outputs?

The answer to these questions is that despite inefficient schools, enthusiastic and dedicated teachers exist, who despite all challenges enrich and transform the lives of their students.

The school isn’t doing to do this because schools are not about learning anymore - school is where you go cram your head with facts and the school assesses how well you can memorize.

School today is where you are put into a box and where passion dies.

And here is a systematic flaw because even though inputs such as infrastructure and supply matter studies have proven that the broader environment contributes more to the effectiveness of a system. The level of knowledge and the calibre of the teacher’s skill, their readiness to teach and how they are incentivized, all constitute the broader environment.

One can conclude through these statistics that for an education system to be efficient it is essential that the interests of the students, teachers, institutions and governments all be aligned and must complement each other because as John C. Maxwell says,

“Efficiency is the foundation for survival. Effectiveness is the foundation for success.”.

