Many new features have made their way into HackerNoon, and this one was long overdue: the ability to show off your work experience! Your profile page can now harbor more details about you, including your current and past job titles, company and location.





Here's how to add work experience to your profile:









Go to your profile page Scroll down on your details page to the current and past jobs section Add your work experience Hit save.





Your work experience should now be live on your profile page. Here’s what it looks like:









It’s that easy! So, start adding your work experience and let HackerNoon be your next LinkedIn!