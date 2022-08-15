Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free.

This article is for developers/product owners who are starting off in user onboarding. Many projects that have received grants for the first time are faced with the issue of not knowing how to tell users about their product. Here is a small guide on how to attract your first users and announce your product. The guide is based on DappRadar, BetaList, and TrustPilot, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. If you have issued a token, add it on DEX or [Uniswap].

This article is for developers/product owners who are starting off in user onboarding. Many projects that have received grants for the first time are faced with the issue of not knowing how to tell users about their product. That being the case, we would like to present you with a small guide on how to attract your first users and announce your product.

Where should you publish info about your product?

Let’s start by putting your product in view of tracking services. Here you’ll find a concentration of the very audience that is the first to learn about new projects, their metrics, and other information of interest to them. Moreover, if your project suits the audience, you have a chance of getting into the trends on the main page of the platform in question. And of course, such services are well indexed by search engines.





The first of these services is DappRadar. It allows you to track decentralized (and not only) projects in the field of blockchain, DeFi, GameFi, etc. This is a place where you can make yourself known and attract your first users.





BetaList is another platform where you can showcase your product almost for free. Here, there is also paid promotion: display on the main page, email newsletters, and so on. These options are up to you.





TrustPilot is a platform where users post reviews about any product/company.

AppSumo is one of the oldest services that gives its users the opportunity to buy software (application subscriptions) at competitive prices. This is usually lifetime access to products that are usually only sold by subscription.





Some projects close the necessary round to continue development thanks to this service.

To start working with AppSumo, you need to register and submit a form, and then the team will contact you to discuss your product and its placement on the platform





If you have issued a token:





Add it on DEX (PancakeSwap or Uniswap) Here is a full instruction on how to do it:

For PanckeSwap.

For Uniswap.





Then add it on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.





How do you do it? It’s pretty simple. Just fill out the forms below:

For CoinMarketCap.

For CoinGecko.

Where should you announce your product and get your first audience members?

One of the largest platforms, HackerNoon (which once started as a Medium blog), will be happy to help you tell its audience of IT enthusiasts and marketers about you and your business.





The next platform, IndieHackers, has two formats: an interview and a post with a story about your product. There is a rather active community here, where you can find like-minded enthusiasts and possibly new business partners. Also, if your product is unique enough and in demand, you could appear among the top projects of the week or month.





Another very successful blog on Medium is The Startup. This community is very fond of the startup stories described by its founders. Tell the story of your product (not advertising), share your success, and get your first users.





There is also a community of entrepreneurs on Entrepreneur’s Handbook, where you can publish an article about your business and get advice from experienced leaders and company managers.





For developers creating application tools for developers (developer to developer), there is a great opportunity to share their success in **CodeBurst **and Level Up Coding as well. These platforms will help you get feedback from developers and product managers.





You can use this great tool and find new platforms for publishing on Medium too.

If you use LinkedIn, you can also post an article there, which can get good coverage through the LinkedIn Publishing Network.





The most important thing to remember when writing an article is not to include many links. Try to write in a less advertising-focused way. Tell the audience about what you faced when launching your project, who your first investor was, who your developers are, and why you think your project will be successful. Or, on the other hand, you could write about the problems of the market — what solutions are currently available and what you offer.





To find examples, you might look at what other authors have written about, and then put together your own material.





Answer questions from the first users and get feedback

The best way to do this is to hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. This is a fairly popular way to get early feedback on your product, collect questions from users, and find out what problems they most commonly face when using your product/service.





👉АМА session example





Make your own YouTube channel or be invited to some blogger as a guest.





Contests are the key to building an audience

Gleam.io is a service for holding giveaways and airdrops. The distribution mechanics and conditions may differ. There are many templates, and if you have an extensive imagination, then you can come up with your own from scratch.





There is also an analogue of this service — Sweepwidget (this is much cheaper).

Small gifts are the best thing you can offer users to test your product

When conducting an AMA session or writing an article, offer users some kind of bonus for review (it could be a token or a subscription for a trial period) on DappRadar or TrustPilot. The user will get a bonus, and you will receive valuable feedback.





P.S Remember, it’s quite easy to get your first audience members, but don’t forget to keep them with bonuses, updates, and AMA sessions. Then you and your users will be happy!





Need to help with startup growth or development? Contact me!













