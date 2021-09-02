First Impressions Matter: How to Design a Product Page Effectively

The product page is responsible for boosting your store’s sales. Don’t risk building your e-commerce store without designing highly converting product pages. I have put together this ultimate guide along with examples of different brands to help you design a compelling landing page - one that will win customers. A 360 representation of your product will create a great user experience to help customers fully understand the product. Your product page should contain visuals like images and videos of unboxing. It is critically important to create product videos.