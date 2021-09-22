FinTech Cybersecurity: How 'Capital One' Could Have Avoided a Data Breach

Analysis suggests that the global online banking market valued at USD 11.43 billion in 2019 is projected to reach [USD 31.81 billion by 2027] In 2020, there were 1.9 billion active online banking users worldwide. With the increasing user base, cybersecurity threats have also emerged in the financial industry. FinTech companies hold confidential data of individuals and businesses in digital form, thus, face their fair share of challenges. Maintaining a reliable and secure cloud server is among the crucial areas for the fintech industry.