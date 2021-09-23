Filtering Out the Bad: 5 Reasons to Use Content Moderation

Content Moderation is the process of verifying that user-generated content is suitable, lawful, and compliant with your website's rules. It's critical to have a content moderation staff in place to filter out comments that are potentially unpleasant, contain insults, threats, or even sexual harassment. To make your brand real, personable, approachable, and friendly, you need well-moderated material on your site.

Gaurav Sharma

Publishing user-generated content is one approach to increase brand awareness and trust. Even the most well-known companies rely on user-generated content to get top results in search engines. However, releasing this material has a risk: you must guarantee that people depict your

business in a positive way. This is where the concept of content

moderation comes into play.

Content Moderation is the process of verifying that user-generated content

adheres to platform-specific norms and rules in order to determine its appropriateness for publication. It is your obligation to ensure that content submitted by users is suitable, lawful, and compliant with your website's rules.

Every day, social media users create quintillion bytes of material that must be monitored. Experienced moderators labor around the clock to maintain social media platforms free of harmful content.

Reasons to Use Content Moderation

You'll need a scalable content moderation procedure that allows you to

assess a statement's toxicity by considering its context. Checking the user's profile, responses, photos, videos, and any links in the message, as well as investigating any unusual phrases are all part of the process. If the material turns out to be hazardous, you'll be able to label it properly. Here are six reasons for content management:

1) Keep your brand and users safe

The information you put on your website, whether it's images, videos, or

comments on blog articles and forums, has to be monitored. This is

because user-generated material has the potential to deviate from

what your brand considers appropriate.

2) Know who your consumers and users are

Pattern detection can be aided by moderating user-generated material. This is especially true for high-volume campaigns, where your moderators may tag material with specific attributes like ideas, brand attitudes,

and more.

3) Increase your internet visibility

According to statistics, connections to user-generated content account for 25% of search results from some of the world's most well-known companies. You require this content, but you must ensure that it does not

jeopardize your company's image.

4) Organize large-scale campaigns

To be more effective, you'll need user-generated content in your sales

and marketing efforts. A strong content moderation policy may help

you expand your advertising without jeopardizing your brand.

5) Improve customer relationships

If you include information from genuine customers or users on your

website, you'll almost certainly improve customer relations and

trustworthiness. To make your brand real, personable, approachable,

and friendly, you need well-moderated material on your site.

Conclusion

It's critical to have a content moderation staff in place to filter out

remarks that are potentially unpleasant, contain insults, threats of

violence, or even sexual harassment. User-generated material should

be screened for suitability and relevance to your business and

customers at all times.

by Gaurav Sharma