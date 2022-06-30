Fetch.ai Releases DabbaFlow: Encrypted File Sharing Platform for Secure Data Transfers

DabbaFlow, an end-to-end encrypted file-sharing platform developed by Fetch.ai, a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab, was launched recently. Using the platform, users can get more control over their data and transform it into meaningful business results while maintaining their information's privacy and security. New issues have arisen as a result of the increasing importance of data exchanges in today's digital world. Remote cooperation and the remarkable rise of new companies have resulted in an exponential rise in the amount of data exchanged online.

What is Happening?

DabbaFlow, an end-to-end encrypted file-sharing platform developed by Fetch.ai, a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab was released by Fetch.ai recently. Using DabbaFlow, the first addition to Fetch.ai's CoLearn ecosystem, users can get more control over their data and transform it into meaningful business results while maintaining their information's privacy and security through encryption and cryptography.





DabbaFlow is a data-sharing platform that leverages blockchain technology to offer control and ownership of users’ data. DabbaFlow uses proxy re-encryption, a type of cryptography that uses proxy servers to generate decryption keys for third parties. Through DabbaFlow international data transfers can be executed in a decentralized and secure environment which is a secure way to transfer data in compliance with personal data protection regulations.

The Rise of Privacy as a Fundamental Right of Human Beings

What is Fetch.ai?

The Cambridge-based artificial intelligence lab, Fetch.ai is constructing the infrastructure for intelligent autonomous protocols that can assist in doing productive economic labour on behalf of people, machines, enterprises and organisations. Using open-source technology, the Fetch.ai network allows users access to a world-scale, secure dataset that can be used to perform complicated coordinating tasks in the contemporary economy.

Why is it Critical to Protect Data During Data Transfers

Encryption is a common method of protecting data while it is in transit or at rest. It is common for companies to encrypt sensitive data before transferring it or utilise encrypted connections (HTTPS, SSL, TLS, FTPS) to secure the contents of data in transit when encrypting sensitive information.





To prevent third parties from accessing the data as it moves from one device to another through the internet, wired or wireless connections, encryption is highly recommended by regulators, especially when transmitting data over a wireless network like Wi-Fi or over an untrusted network. Using secure communication protocols such as TLS, Distributed Ledger Technologies or a Virtual Private Network (VPN) ensures that the content of the transmission cannot be deciphered if intercepted, provided the mechanism is suitably implemented.





Encryption protects user data of millions





In the absence of further encryption techniques such as encrypted data storage, the data will only be encrypted while in transit and stored on the recipient's system in the same form as the data controller's system. If your data is valuable, attackers will try to get their hands on it regardless of whether it's in motion, at rest, or actively being used; they'll go for it in any of these three states since it's the most convenient. Due to this, a proactive strategy including data classification and categorization, as well as content, user, and context-aware security policies, is the safest and most effective method to safeguard your most sensitive information in any condition using new age technologies such as blockchain, cryptography and encryption based protocols.

Understanding the Importance of Data Transfers and Privacy through Cryptography

New issues arise due to the increasing importance of data exchanges in today’s digital world. With the rise of remote working and remote cooperation, there has been a remarkable rise of new companies, resulting in an exponential increase in the amount of data exchanged online. This has resulted in a considerable increase in the danger of data breaches for people and businesses that store sensitive information online with a centralized point of failure.





Data Transfers and Privacy through Cryptography





Privacy-based data transfers are promoted by the regulators, which supports the transfer of data through encryption. Since DabbaFlow is decentralized, it avoids the problem of having a single point of failure. Centralized systems are more vulnerable to attack if the primary server is hacked. It’s not possible for a single node to fail since DabbaFlow operates on the fetch.ai blockchain, which is distributed across several nodes.





There is a public record of data being exchanged, which is another benefit. Due to the blockchain’s data exchange record, neither the sender nor the recipient may claim to have transmitted or received something that has not been executed. Due to this, blockchain-based data file sharing systems can help enterprises transfer data safely and securely through encryption and decentralized database management systems.

Final Thoughts on DabaFlow and Encryption of Data

Protecting user data during data transfers is critical for companies to ensure that there is no breach of data privacy. I believe that solutions that provide a decentralized and encrypted technology to protect user data during information flow between jurisdictions are a novel use of blockchain technology which can disrupt the big data industry.





Don’t forget to share and like the story!

Image credits: Carlos Muza, Farzad, Markus Spiske and Clément Hélardot.







