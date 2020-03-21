Fermi Paradox: Is Earth on Quarantine?

Someone asks me a year ago about what Fermi Paradox is. And it's not a simple question, especially when you dig deeper. So I'm sharing a list of excellent clips that you might enjoy. Especially with recent news from our science friends - I think this article should be published.

1. The Fermi Paradox & the Aurora Effect

2. Fermi Paradox Great Filters: Rare Earth

3. The Fermi Paradox: Dark Forest Theory

4. How Stars May Have Just Solved The Fermi Paradox

5. Fermi Paradox: List Of Solutions

6. The Fermi Paradox - Where Are The Aliens?

7. Why Haven't We Found Alien Life?

9. Will We Ever Find Alien Life?

10. Is It Irrational to Believe in Aliens?

11. Fermi's Paradox and the Psychology of Galactic Empires

12. The Fermi Paradox II — Solutions and Ideas

13. The Fermi Paradox: Zoo Hypothesis

Here is a second collection starting. Long videos below, but it's even better to watch - while working from home, right?

1. Why Have We Not Found Any Aliens?

2. The Growing List of Solutions to the Fermi Paradox with Stephen Webb

3. Why Are There No Tourist from Other Worlds?

4. Neil deGrasse Tyson with Godfrey - Spacetime - Fermi paradox, Quantum Physics

5. Joe Rogan Experience #1003 - Sean Carroll

6. The Fermi Paradox: Extinction

7. Dissolving The Fermi Paradox & The Far Future

I should also mention a few videos from Russian speaking guys. Because they actually make me addicted to space. Maybe you can watch it with subs. I don't know.

1. Fermi paradox: why the Universe is silent? - Сергей Попов

2. Парадокс Ферми (рассказывает астрофизик Владимир Липунов)

3. Владимир Сурдин. Поиски жизни и разума вне Земли

4. Парадокс внеземного разума: Где же они?

