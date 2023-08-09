Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Fenimore Cooper's Literary Offencesby@twain

    Fenimore Cooper's Literary Offences

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Pathfinder and The Deerslayer stand at the head of Cooper's novels as artistic creations. There are others of his works which contain parts as perfect as are to be found in these, and scenes even more thrilling. Not one can be compared with either of them as a finished whole. The defects in both of these tales are comparatively slight. They were pure works of art.—Prof. Lounsbury. The five tales reveal an extraordinary fulness of invention. ... One of the very greatest characters in fiction, Natty Bumppo.... The craft of the woodsman, the tricks of the trapper, all the delicate art of the forest, were familiar to Cooper from his youth up.—Prof. Brander Matthews. Cooper is the greatest artist in the domain of romantic fiction yet produced by America.—Wilkie Collins.
    featured image - Fenimore Cooper's Literary Offences
    writing#essay#non-fiction#books#ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE FROGS' BIRTHDAY-TREAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    ROUGH TRAVELLING
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa