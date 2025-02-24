Faster AI, Less Lag: A Smarter Way to Process Language Models

by BatchingFebruary 24th, 2025
Context-aware bifurcated attention minimizes memory IO costs during incremental decoding by separating attention computation for shared context across samples. This method maintains accuracy while significantly improving efficiency, making it ideal for high-batch, real-time AI applications.

Companies Mentioned

Authors:

(1) Ben Athiwaratkun, AWS AI Labs;

(2) Sujan Kumar Gonugondla, AWS AI Labs;

(3) Sanjay Krishna Gouda, AWS AI Labs;

(4) Haifeng Qian, AWS AI Labs;

(6) Hantian Ding, AWS AI Labs;

(7) Qing Sun, AWS AI Labs;

(8) Jun Wang, AWS AI Labs;

(9) Jiacheng Guo, AWS AI Labs;

(10 Liangfu Chen, AWS AI Labs;

(11) Parminder Bhatia, GE HealthCare (work done at AWS);

(12) Ramesh Nallapati, Amazon AGI (work done at AWS);

(13) Sudipta Sengupta, AWS AI Labs;

(14) Bing Xiang, Goldman Sachs (work done at AWS).

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Background

3.1. Notation and 3.2. Language Model Inference

3.3. Multi-Query, Multi-Head and the Generalized Multi-Query Attention

4. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention and 4.1. Motivation

4.2. Formulation and 4.3. Memory IO Complexity

5. Experiments

5.1. Comparing Capabilities of Multi-Head, Multi-Query, and Multi-Group Attention

5.2. Latencies of Capabilities-Equivalent Models

5.3. Applications

6. Conclusion and References


A. FAQs

B. Related Work

C. Setup

D. Multi-Group Attention Family

E. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention

F. Applications: Additional Results

G. Compatibility with Speculative Decoding and Fast Decoding techniques

4. Context-Aware Bifurcated Attention

In this section, we present a novel context-aware bifurcated attention method that aims to reduce the memory IO cost during incremental decoding by efficiently handling the computation of attention for shared context across samples, as shown in Figure 2.

4.1. Motivation

4.2. Formulation







The proposed operations yield the exact same results ⟨w, V ⟩ as the original attention in Equation 1 and 2, but can significantly reduce memory I/O during incremental decoding (proof in Appendix E.1).

4.3. Memory IO Complexity

The memory IO complexity corresponding to loading KV changes from


memory IO w/o bifurcated attention = gk · bm (5)

= gk · b(mc + md)

memory IO w. bifurcated attention = gk · (mc + bmd) (6)




This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


TOPICS

#ai-code-generation#ai-inference#bifurcated-attention#memory-io-optimization#low-latency-ai#llm-batch-sampling#transformer-model-efficiency#multi-query-attention

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

