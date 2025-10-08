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Faraday Rotation and Depth: Measuring Galactic Magnetic Fields with Radio Polarization

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byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 8th, 2025
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science#astronomy#faraday-rotation#faraday-tomography-with-chime#polarization-maps#faraday-synthesis#interstellar-medium-(ism)#radio-astronomy#radio-polarization

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