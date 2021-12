302 reads

Stobox is an award-winning company that provides technology and consulting to help clients leverage digital assets and tokenized securities. Borys Pikalov, Stobox Co-founder, says he is looking to turn this business into one big corporation which would be scalable. He says he loves teaching people and making them grow, become better at what they do. He also says he wants to be involved in real-world applications of innovations and their commercialization.