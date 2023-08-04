Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Exploring Virtual Real Estate With Super World CEO Hrish Lotlikarby@penworth

    Exploring Virtual Real Estate With Super World CEO Hrish Lotlikar

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Relentlessly pushing the boundaries of blockchain and VR technology in the metaverse, Hrish Lotlikar, Co-founder and CEO of Super World, is helping to create a more immersive and interactive future for the internet. In 2021, the New York Times quoted Hrish in its ‘virtual land boom’ story amid the surge in virtual real estate investment. I recently sat down with him for an interview about virtual real estate and Super World.
    featured image - Exploring Virtual Real Estate With Super World CEO Hrish Lotlikar
    futurism#metaverse#vr#business#virtual
    Olayimika Oyebanji HackerNoon profile picture

    @penworth

    Olayimika Oyebanji

    Receive Stories from @penworth

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    "Traditional Media Exhibit Bias Against Crypto", Alena Afanaseva CEO BeInCypto News Media
    Published at May 15, 2023 by penworth #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Legacy Application Modernization: How To Advance Your Industry Forward And Succeed
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dmitrybaraishuk #business
    Article Thumbnail
    A Glimpse into Britain’s Booming Tech Sector
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by annaepx #finance
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Simplify Your Work Using the CAKE.com Suite of Tools
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by cakecom #business
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Stories To Learn About Presentations
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by learn #presentations
    Article Thumbnail
    48 Stories To Learn About Predictions
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by learn #predictions
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa