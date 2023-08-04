Exploring Virtual Real Estate With Super World CEO Hrish Lotlikar

Too Long; Didn't Read Relentlessly pushing the boundaries of blockchain and VR technology in the metaverse, Hrish Lotlikar, Co-founder and CEO of Super World, is helping to create a more immersive and interactive future for the internet. In 2021, the New York Times quoted Hrish in its ‘virtual land boom’ story amid the surge in virtual real estate investment. I recently sat down with him for an interview about virtual real estate and Super World.