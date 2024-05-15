Search icon
    Exploring the Impact of Gamification in Flipped Classrooms: Abstract and Introduction
    280 reads

    Exploring the Impact of Gamification in Flipped Classrooms: Abstract and Introduction

    by Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on EarthMay 15th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper explores impact in flipped classrooms, offering recommendations for effective implementation and future research to enhance student success.
    featured image - Exploring the Impact of Gamification in Flipped Classrooms: Abstract and Introduction
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Eilidh Jack, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, G12 8QQ ([email protected]);

    (2) Craig Alexander, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, G12 8QQ ([email protected]);

    (3) Elinor Jones, Department of Statistical Science, University College London, London, WC1E 7HB ([email protected]).

    ABSTRACT

    In recent years, the integration of gamification into educational settings has garnered significant attention as a means to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes. By leveraging gamified elements such as points and leaderboards, educators aim to promote active participation, motivation, and deeper understanding among students. This study investigates the effects of gamification on student engagement in a flipped classroom environment. The findings suggest that gamification strategies, when effectively implemented, can have a positive impact on student motivation and engagement. This paper concludes with recommendations for educators, potential challenges such as superficial engagement and demotivation, and future directions for research to address these challenges and further explore the potential of gamification in fostering student success.















    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


