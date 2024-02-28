Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Exploring Nested Mapping in Solidity for Smart Contractsby@fassko
    213 reads

    Exploring Nested Mapping in Solidity for Smart Contracts

    by Kristaps GrinbergsFebruary 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Solidity nested mappings are versatile data structures that allow developers to organize and manage complex data within Ethereum smart contracts. Nested mappings facilitate efficient data retrieval and manipulation by associating multiple keys with corresponding values. They enable hierarchical data organization, empowering developers to create dynamic and structured storage solutions tailored to decentralized application (dApp) requirements.
    featured image - Exploring Nested Mapping in Solidity for Smart Contracts
    Kristaps Grinbergs HackerNoon profile picture


    Nested mappings in Solidity offer developers powerful tools to efficiently organize and manipulate complex data structures. This blog post explores how to use nested mappings and their practical applications and provides transformative examples insmart contract development.

    Nested Mapping in Solidity

    In Solidity, nested mapping involves using one mapping as the value type within another mapping. This technique enables developers to create multidimensional data structures within Ethereum smart contracts. Nested mappings facilitate hierarchical relationships between data elements.

    In this post, we'll delve into an illustrative example showcasing how to organize employee records based on their respective departments efficiently.


    First, we need to define a nested mapping. We can achieve that like a regular mapping, but we use another mapping instead of type.

    mapping(string => mapping(address => Employee)) private employees;

    In this example, we will use a Solidity struct type that holds employee data like name and salary.

    struct Employee {
  string name;
  uint256 salary;
}

    Storing Values in a Nested Mapping

    When storing a value in a Solidity nested mapping, assigning the value based on the corresponding key pairs is essential. In our example, we use department and address keys. These keys are pivotal in structuring our example's nested mapping data.

    employees[department][_address] = Employee(name, salary);

    From the code provided above, it's evident that each employee record is stored within a specific department and is uniquely identified by the employee's blockchain address. This organizational structure allows efficient retrieval and management of employee data within the nested mapping, ensuring clarity and accessibility across departments.

    Retrieving Values from a Nested Mapping

    To retrieve a value from a nested mapping, it's essential to possess the corresponding keys for both the department and the employee's address. The retrieved value could either be the employee record or the default values of the Employee type. For instance, for the uint256 type, the default value is zero (0). This mechanism enables us to ascertain the existence of the value within the mapping structure.

    Employee memory employee = employees[department][_address];

    We can use the require statement to check if the value exists and show an error if it does not.

    require(employee.salary != 0, "Employee does not exist");

    Integrating the Code

    Now, let's put all the code together. This code shows how we can save and retrieve a value in Solidity nested mapping.

    contract NestedMapping {
  struct Employee {
    string name;
    uint256 salary;
  }

  mapping(string => mapping(address => Employee)) private employees;

  function getEmployee(string memory department,
                      address _address) external view returns (Employee memory) {
    Employee memory employee = employees[department][_address];
    require(employee.salary != 0, "Employee does not exist");
    return employee;
  }

  function addEmployee(string memory department,
                      address _address,
                      string memory name,
                      uint256 salary)
  external {
    require(_address != address(0), "Invalid address");
    require(bytes(name).length > 0, "Name cannot be empty");
    require(employees[department][_address].salary == 0, "Employee already exists");

    employees[department][_address] = Employee(name, salary);
  }
}

    TL;DR

    Solidity nested mappings are versatile data structures that allow developers to organize and manage complex data within Ethereum smart contracts. Nested mappings facilitate efficient data retrieval and manipulation by associating multiple keys with corresponding values. They enable hierarchical data organization, empowering developers to create dynamic and structured storage solutions tailored to decentralized application (dApp) requirements.

    Also published here.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Kristaps Grinbergs HackerNoon profile picture
    Kristaps Grinbergs@fassko
    Blockchain, mobile and fullstack developer. Startup founder. Conference speaker.
    Read my storiesMy Website

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #solidity #blockchain #blockchain-technology #blockchain-development #web3 #web3-development #smart-contracts #ethereum-blockchain

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Newsbreak
    Devurls

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Building Interactive Maps with Custom Markers in SwiftUI for iOS 17
    by fassko
    Jun 30, 2023
    #swift
    Article Thumbnail
    (1/100) Crypto Countdown: Golem
    by markbmilton
    Aug 23, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    A Research Report on the Trader $JOE DeFi Platform
    by mbapesacademy
    Mar 20, 2022
    #cryptocurrency-investment
    Article Thumbnail
    07/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Mar 07, 2018
    #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    05/02/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
    by BlockEx
    Feb 05, 2018
    #bitcoin
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas