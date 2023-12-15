Exploring DevOps Metrics in Human Terms - Part 1

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

Metrics can be tricky, but fear not! This guide demystifies the world of metrics, Prometheus, and Grafana. Learn the importance of metrics, their types, and how to implement them effectively. From understanding the architecture of metrics collection to crafting insightful queries, this guide has you covered. Whether you're dealing with counters, gauges, histograms, or summaries, Prometheus and Grafana serve as your dynamic duo for data-driven insights. Dive into the world of metrics and emerge with the knowledge to unlock meaningful data visualization.