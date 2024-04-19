Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Exploring Dart Fundamentals - Part 4: Data Structures and Null Safety in Dart by@sadanandgadwal
    112 reads

    Exploring Dart Fundamentals - Part 4: Data Structures and Null Safety in Dart

    by Sadanand GadwalApril 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article dives deep into Dart programming, covering data structures like lists, maps, sets, and the crucial aspect of null safety. Understand how to leverage these features to write efficient and reliable Dart code for improved readability and maintainability.
    featured image - Exploring Dart Fundamentals - Part 4: Data Structures and Null Safety in Dart
    Sadanand Gadwal HackerNoon profile picture

    Exploring Data Structures and Null Safety Lists, Maps, Maps and Null Safety in Dart


    Dart, as a modern programming language, offers robust support for data structures like lists, maps, and sets, along with features such as null safety for writing more secure and predictable code. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the basics of these data structures and explore how Dart’s null safety features enhance code reliability.


    1. Lists

    Lists in Dart are ordered collections of objects. They are dynamic and can grow or shrink in size.


    Let’s explore some basic operations with lists:

    void main() { // Create a list of integers named 'marks' with initial values. List<int> marks = [34, 78, 87, 97, 105];

    // Add an element '107' to the end of the 'marks' list. marks.add(107);

    // Remove the element '105' from the 'marks' list. marks.remove(105);

    // Insert the element '30' at index 0 of the 'marks' list. marks.insert(0, 30);

    // Output the entire list of 'marks'. print(marks);

    // Output the length of the 'marks' list. print("Length is ${marks.length}");

    // Output the first element of the 'marks' list. print("First Index is ${marks[0]}");

    // Output the last element of the 'marks' list. print("Last Index is ${marks[4]}");

    // Join all elements of the 'marks' list into a single string separated by spaces. final join = marks.join(" "); print("Joined method $join");

    // Create a string named 'name' with the value "Flutter". String name = "Flutter";

    // Split the 'name' string into a list of substrings based on spaces. final split = name.split(" "); print("Split method $split"); }


    Here’s what each part does:

    • List<int> marks = [34, 78, 87, 97, 105];: Initializes a list named 'marks' with integers [34, 78, 87, 97, 105].
    • marks.add(107);: Appends the integer 107 to the end of the 'marks' list.
    • marks.remove(105);: Removes the integer 105 from the 'marks' list.
    • marks.insert(0, 30);: Inserts the integer 30 at the beginning (index 0) of the 'marks' list.
    • print(marks);: Outputs the entire list of 'marks'.
    • print("Length is ${marks.length}");: Outputs the length of the 'marks' list.
    • print("First Index is ${marks[0]}");: Outputs the first element of the 'marks' list.
    • print("Last Index is ${marks[4]}");: Outputs the last element of the 'marks' list.
    • final join = marks.join(" ");: Joins all elements of the 'marks' list into a single string separated by spaces.
    • final split = name.split(" ");: Splits the string 'name' into a list of substrings based on spaces.


    2. Maps

    Maps in Dart represent collections of key-value pairs. They are unordered collections, but the keys are unique within a map.


    Here’s how we can work with maps:

    void main() { // Create a map named 'person' with string keys and dynamic values. Map<String, dynamic> person = { 'name': 'sadanand', 'age': 23, 'city': "kalaburagi", };

    // Access and print values from the 'person' map using keys. print(person['name']); // Prints the value associated with the key 'name'. print(person['age']); // Prints the value associated with the key 'age'. print(person['city']); // Prints the value associated with the key 'city'.

    // Add a new key-value pair 'phone' to the 'person' map. person['phone'] = "91-7204832431";

    // Output all values of the 'person' map in a single line. print(person.values); }


    Here’s what each part does:

    • Map<String, dynamic> person = {...};: Initializes a map named 'person' with string keys and dynamic values. It contains information about a person's name, age, and city.
    • print(person['name']);, print(person['age']);, print(person['city']);: Accesses and prints the values associated with the keys 'name', 'age', and 'city' respectively from the 'person' map.
    • person['phone'] = "91-7204832431";: Adds a new key-value pair 'phone' with the value "91-7204832431" to the 'person' map.
    • print(person.values);: Prints all the values stored in the 'person' map in a single line. The values are retrieved as an iterable using the values property of the map.


    3. Sets

    Sets in Dart are collections of unique items. They do not allow duplicate elements.


    Let’s see how sets work:

    void main() { // Create a set named 'numbers' with integer elements. Set<int> numbers = {0,10, 20, 30, 40, 50};

    // Output the entire set 'numbers'. print(numbers);

    // Create a list named 'marks' with integer elements, including duplicates. List<int> marks = [1,34, 78, 78, 87, 97, 105, 105];

    // Create a set named 'uniqueSet' by removing duplicate elements from the 'marks' list. final uniqueSet = Set.of(marks); print(uniqueSet); // Output the unique elements set.

    // Create a new list named 'notUniqueList' by copying elements from the 'marks' list. final notUniqueList = List.from(marks); print(notUniqueList); // Output the copied list.

    // Iterate over the 'marks' list using a for loop with index. print("Printing marks list using a for loop"); for (int i = 0; i < marks.length; i++) { print(marks[i]); }

    // Iterate over the 'marks' list to get every item using a for-in loop. print("Printing marks list to get every item"); for (int mark in marks) { print(mark); } }


    Here’s what each part does:

    • Set<int> numbers = {0,10, 20, 30, 40, 50};: Initializes a set named 'numbers' containing integer elements.

    • print(numbers);: Outputs the entire set of 'numbers'.

    • List<int> marks = [1,34, 78, 78, 87, 97, 105, 105];: Initializes a list named 'marks' with integer elements, including duplicates.

    • final uniqueSet = Set.of(marks);: Creates a set named 'uniqueSet' by removing duplicate elements from the 'marks' list.

    • print(uniqueSet);: Outputs the unique elements in the set 'uniqueSet'.

    • final notUniqueList = List.from(marks);: Creates a new list named 'notUniqueList' by copying elements from the 'marks' list.

    • print(notUniqueList);: Outputs the copied list 'notUniqueList'.

    • Iterating over the ‘marks’ list using both a traditional for loop and a for-in loop, printing each element in separate sections.


    4. Null Safety in Dart

    Dart provides null safety features to prevent null reference errors, which are common in many programming languages.


    Here’s how null safety works:

    void main() { // Non-nullable variable (will cause an error if used before initialized) int x; print(x); // This line will cause an error because 'x' is not initialized.

    // Nullable variable int? y; print(y); // This will print 'null' because 'y' is nullable and not initialized.

    int? z = 10; // Nullable variable with an initial value

    // Using if-else statement for null check if(z == null) { print("null"); } else { print(z.isEven); // Checks if 'z' is even if it's not null. }

    // Null safety operator for concise null checks print(z?.isEven); // Prints whether 'z' is even if 'z' is not null. Otherwise, prints null.

    // Null assertion operator (!) for asserting that a value is not null print(z!.isEven); // Asserts that 'z' is not null and prints whether 'z' is even. }


    Explanation for Null safety:

    • Dart introduced null safety to prevent null reference errors. Variables can be non-nullable or nullable.

    • Non-nullable variables must be initialized before use, otherwise, it will cause a compilation error.

    • Nullable variables are denoted with a question mark ?. They can hold either a value of their type or null.

    • The ?. operator (null safety operator) allows concise null checks. It returns null if the object is null, otherwise, it accesses the property or calls the method.

    • The ! operator (null assertion operator) asserts that the operand is non-null. It's useful when the programmer knows that the value isn't null and wants to access it directly without a null check. However, if the value is null, it will cause a runtime error.


    Conclusion

    Understanding these fundamental data structures and null safety features is crucial for writing efficient and reliable Dart code. Incorporating them into your projects can significantly improve code readability, maintainability, and robustness.


    🌟 Stay Connected! 🌟

    Hey there, awesome reader! 👋 Want to stay updated with my latest insights? Follow me on social media!

    🐦 📸 📘 💻 🌐

    Sadanand Gadwal

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Sadanand Gadwal HackerNoon profile picture
    Sadanand Gadwal@sadanandgadwal
    Software engineer 📚.Sharing coding related stuff. #sadanandgadwal
    Read my storiesPortfolio

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #dart #dart-programming-language #basics #dsa #flutter #null-safety-in-dart #data-structures-in-dart #lists-maps-sets-in-dart

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Dart Fundamentals - Part 1
    by sadanandgadwal
    Mar 12, 2024
    #dart
    Article Thumbnail
    9 Things You Need To Know About Mesh Networks
    by lara_44674
    Jul 10, 2018
    #mesh-networks
    Article Thumbnail
    An Intro to APIs for Beginners
    by ayushi7rawat
    Jul 09, 2021
    #api
    Article Thumbnail
    Arduino UNO Board: Under The Hood
    by dilpreet
    Nov 27, 2020
    #arduino-tutorial
    Article Thumbnail
    Basic of Cryptography
    by gurdeep
    Dec 02, 2020
    #graphic-design
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas