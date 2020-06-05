Explaining Laravel Package Ecosystem

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
. We
classified a package as belonging to the Laravel ecosystem if
composer.json
,
name
,
description
or
keywords
fields contained the string
type
.
We also considered it to be a Laravel package if it has
laravel
or any of the
laravel/framework
subtree splits as a dependancy. And finally — the
illuminate/*
key in
laravel
field is also a trigger.
extra
| Package | Monthly downloads |
|-------------------------|-------------------|
| nesbot/carbon | 4084214 |
| laravel/framework | 2987907 |
| laravel/tinker | 2455355 |
| fideloper/proxy | 2376631 |
| nunomaduro/collision | 1510258 |
| intervention/image | 1099989 |
| facade/ignition | 966800 |
| facade/flare-client-php | 934651 |
| composer/installers | 803222 |
| illuminate/support | 756189 |
| | Package | Monthly | Total | Purpose |
|----|------------------------------------|---------|----------|---------|
| 1 | maatwebsite/excel | 680466 | 17769696 | port |
| 2 | laravelcollective/html | 678048 | 21785383 | helper |
| 3 | barryvdh/laravel-ide-helper | 644297 | 18918427 | dev |
| 4 | barryvdh/laravel-debugbar | 625080 | 19404288 | dev |
| 5 | laravel/passport | 552633 | 10099903 | auth |
| 6 | beyondcode/laravel-dump-server | 530901 | 11035024 | dev |
| 7 | sentry/sentry-laravel | 455879 | 8440070 | integ |
| 8 | laravel/ui | 433850 | 1599042 | auth |
| 9 | barryvdh/laravel-cors | 400920 | 10823255 | helper |
| 10 | laravel/socialite | 394471 | 10166784 | auth |
| 11 | laravel/slack-notification-channel | 385921 | 7172937 | integ |
| 12 | tymon/jwt-auth | 359693 | 9107092 | auth |
| 13 | barryvdh/laravel-dompdf | 349572 | 8006731 | port |
| 14 | laravel/helpers | 337956 | 1692185 | helper |
| 15 | spatie/laravel-permission | 308453 | 5224001 | auth |
| 16 | laravel/horizon | 304864 | 4599598 | integ |
| 17 | laravel/dusk | 256261 | 4542482 | dev |
| 18 | laravel/nexmo-notification-channel | 238192 | 6080124 | integ |
| 19 | laravel/telescope | 227966 | 2289576 | dev |
| 20 | bugsnag/bugsnag-laravel | 223167 | 6544766 | dev |
| 21 | yajra/laravel-datatables-oracle | 212985 | 5644721 | integ |
| 22 | aws/aws-sdk-php-laravel | 212260 | 7070121 | integ |
| 23 | orchestra/testbench-core | 199780 | 1864659 | dev |
| 24 | orchestra/testbench | 195269 | 2279889 | dev |
| 25 | symplify/package-builder | 193661 | 1484783 | dev |
| 26 | laravel/scout | 177270 | 3391042 | integ |
| 27 | barryvdh/laravel-snappy | 156741 | 3651684 | port |
| 28 | webpatser/laravel-uuid | 153883 | 4774711 | helper |
| 29 | spatie/laravel-medialibrary | 149290 | 2293823 | helper |
| 30 | spatie/laravel-activitylog | 148932 | 2387978 | dev |
| | Developer | Count | Daily | Monthly | Total |
|----|-------------------------------|-------|-------|---------|----------|
| 1 | socialiteproviders | 159 | 10645 | 256409 | 5826725 |
| 2 | bantenprov | 132 | 0 | 5 | 3160 |
| 3 | spatie | 124 | 89124 | 2746665 | 43095685 |
| 4 | railken | 119 | 0 | 11082 | 313129 |
| 5 | laravel-enso | 95 | 1519 | 29456 | 879635 |
| 6 | amethyst | 92 | 1232 | 8118 | 100819 |
| 7 | faustbrian | 85 | 152 | 2639 | 52698 |
| 8 | artisanry | 78 | 129 | 1190 | 11938 |
| 9 | sukohi | 75 | 58 | 1773 | 53805 |
| 10 | anomaly | 59 | 198 | 6095 | 974489 |
| 11 | sanatorium | 59 | 0 | 0 | 20 |
| 12 | laravel-notification-channels | 54 | 3107 | 99536 | 1621420 |
| 13 | hnhdigital-os | 54 | 38 | 1571 | 20304 |
| 14 | arcanedev | 53 | 3875 | 127702 | 3293360 |
| 15 | inetstudio | 53 | 241 | 3870 | 77009 |
| 16 | larakit | 49 | 1 | 410 | 18540 |
| 17 | orchestra | 48 | 21569 | 544696 | 7606461 |
| 18 | abuseio | 45 | 1 | 951 | 78289 |
| 19 | genealabs | 43 | 3219 | 87234 | 1215349 |
| 20 | smorken | 41 | 36 | 985 | 14277 |
,
gpl-3.0
,
gpl 3.0
,
gpl3
, even
gplv3
and many more for the same license.
gnu general
public license version 3
is the license of
37502 Laravel packages. 6304 packages are unlicensed, More than 500
packages are licensed under each of Apache 2.0 and GPL 3.0. And there are also few hundred
packages with BSD 2, BSD 3 and GPL 2.0.
mit
| | Framework | Packages | Abandoned | Aband. % |
|----|---------------|----------|-----------|----------|
| 1 | Laravel | 47337 | 2618 | 5,5% |
| 2 | Symfony | 39428 | 3362 | 8,5% |
| 3 | Yii | 15354 | 552 | 3,6% |
| 4 | ZendFramework | 7459 | 790 | 10,6% |
| 5 | WordPress | 6446 | 480 | 7,4% |
| 6 | Nette | 3460 | 342 | 9,9% |
| 7 | CakePHP | 2607 | 173 | 6,6% |
| 8 | Slim | 1411 | 64 | 4,5% |
| 9 | Laminas | 811 | 17 | 2,0% |
| 10 | Phalcon | 726 | 40 | 5,5% |
| 11 | Codeigniter | 663 | 91 | 13,7% |
| 12 | Aura | 450 | 32 | 7,1% |
| 13 | Kohana | 341 | 43 | 12,6% |
| 14 | FuelPHP | 148 | 12 | 8,1% |
| 15 | PHPixie | 73 | 1 | 1,4% |
| | Framework | Monthly | Total |
|----|---------------|-----------|------------|
| 1 | Symfony | 366029776 | 8945189030 |
| 2 | Laravel | 56523199 | 1315681505 |
| 3 | ZendFramework | 50789083 | 1460984224 |
| 4 | Nette | 14137793 | 295710951 |
| 5 | Laminas | 9540512 | 134960483 |
| 6 | Yii | 5662063 | 200378585 |
| 7 | CakePHP | 4067892 | 112091915 |
| 8 | WordPress | 3871828 | 96962490 |
| 9 | Slim | 2123558 | 46196613 |
| 10 | FuelPHP | 930846 | 32043126 |
| 11 | Codeigniter | 919926 | 30474042 |
| 12 | Kohana | 912106 | 31918403 |
| 13 | Aura | 467771 | 18063339 |
| 14 | Phalcon | 137762 | 4322810 |
| 15 | PHPixie | 5353 | 572100 |
| | Package | Monthly | Total |
|----|-----------------------------------|---------|-----------|
| 1 | symfony/polyfill-mbstring | 7943600 | 210645235 |
| 2 | psr/log | 7768451 | 238663129 |
| 3 | symfony/polyfill-ctype | 7284741 | 110601284 |
| 4 | psr/container | 6847606 | 119345271 |
| 5 | symfony/console | 6713344 | 199367074 |
| 6 | guzzlehttp/guzzle | 6607580 | 168514253 |
| 7 | symfony/finder | 6486878 | 176261290 |
| 8 | psr/http-message | 6384401 | 164860087 |
| 9 | guzzlehttp/promises | 6372505 | 149984782 |
| 10 | guzzlehttp/psr7 | 6350221 | 161806561 |
| 11 | doctrine/instantiator | 6199120 | 180684872 |
| 12 | symfony/process | 6167368 | 169254030 |
| 13 | phpdocumentor/reflection-docblock | 6140913 | 165150240 |
| 14 | monolog/monolog | 6109702 | 196673732 |
| 15 | symfony/event-dispatcher | 6098870 | 190433052 |
| 16 | webmozart/assert | 5905460 | 144395517 |
| 17 | doctrine/lexer | 5895066 | 157678399 |
| 18 | ralouphie/getallheaders | 5861396 | 66293788 |
| 19 | doctrine/inflector | 5743593 | 171588858 |
| 20 | phpdocumentor/type-resolver | 5706391 | 136101740 |