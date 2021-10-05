Explaining ETH Gas and How It Impacts Ethereum Network

Search icon
The native cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) fuels the [Ethereum network] Theoretically, gas is a unit to measure computational work of the transactions or smart contracts executed by miners at their own expense to keep the. Ethereum is interconnected with a vast web of computers that store and process all transactions on the. network of. the labyrinth network of Ethereum. Gas units are not immutable but rather depend on the final values a miner used to execute a transaction. The gas price is generally priced at 1,000,000 because 1 [Gwei] equals 109 Wei (1 ETH = 1×1018 Wei)
Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture

@bybit
Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.

by Bybit
