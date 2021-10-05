Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Explaining Clean Architecture in Flutter [Part 2: Practice] by@andronchik

Explaining Clean Architecture in Flutter [Part 2: Practice]

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The app receives info about solar flares and storms from the NASA API and presents it on the view. We are going to develop a simple app. The app is designed by flutter and is based on a simple domain. The domain layer is the most important part of the application and it’s the first layer you should design. The first step behind is to create a domain and then design the application for the client application. Flutter is a free app that can be downloaded from iOS and Android.
image
George Andronchik Hacker Noon profile picture

@andronchik
George Andronchik

full-stack engineer and architect

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Explaining Clean Architecture in Flutter Applications [Part 1: Theory] by @andronchik
#flutter
Event Sourcing 101 by @stratdes
#eventsourcing
Cracking the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam by @abhishekupd
#aws-certification
Problem Solving in Software Development: Specialization Vs. Generalization by @piyushbadkul
#software-architecture
Setting Up Notification Systems to Observe and Analyze Your Application by @courier
#software-architecture
A Principal Architect's Learnings From Using AWS Step Functions For One Year in Production by @ssensetech
#aws

Tags

#flutter#architecture#clean-architecture#software-architecture#flutter-for-mobile-app#mobile-programming-flutter#clean-architecture-flutter#dart
Join Hacker Noon loading