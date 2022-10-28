Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato

Too Long; Didn't Read

The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet. Blending elements of virtual reality, augmented reality, online games, social media and cryptocurrency. It is a virtual reality world where users can interact, play and experience things like in the real world. The future Metaverse will replace some real-world activities with a virtual world. It expands on the idea of ​​running openly, almost without the constraints of any single community or organization, as creators will participate from all over the world as more brands seek to open their outlets in the wider metaverse.