Excerpts from the Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries

@ piratebeachbum Pirate Beachbum Bitcoin Editor at Large

I hope you are wearing your warmest Winter coat, because the Bitcoin Bear Market has been long and cold. It has brought us some awesome innovation as well as shown us many people’s true colors both good and bad.

The Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries featured exclusively on Hacker Noon explores this topic by interviewing various important voices and perspectives in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Stay tuned for more Bitcoin Bear Market Diaries!

“The only way to understand Bitcoin is through HODLing. It’s like how the only way to really understand a smart phone is to switch it on and use it. Bitcoin is digital gold, which naturally invites the investor to hold it for the long term as a store of value.” - @TuurDemeester

“I’m really optimistic about the role BTCPay Server will play, not just in transforming e-commerce but in opening up new monetisation methods for content creators.” — @MattoshiN

“It’s just a form of saving. I know saving is not encouraged in American society — people are pressured to buy index funds instead, which I find unbelievably irresponsible — but that’s the consequence of a QE society where the dollar is debased and owning assets is the only way to tread water.” — @nic__carter

“The task of modern man, in the age of information, is to philosophically understand rights and ethics. We teach reason to machines and software relative to understanding what is right and just and the importance of these endeavors must not be understated.” — @BitcoinBlake

“Most forks are just useless attempts to earn a few bucks from people willing to pay for them. Forks are just another type of altcoin. BCH set the trend, but nowadays forks seem to be a thing of the past.” — @CarstenBKK

“Developers, layered protocols, privacy, sound money economics, and an adversarial “toxic” culture. This is the recipe for a software monetary revolution.” — @GabrielDVine

“I think each Bitcoin bull market will make it harder and harder to pick winners, and that people will eventually associate altcoining similarly to gambling.” — @BitcoinErrorLog

“Bitcoin’s greatest potential added value to society is as a censorship resistant free market price discovery tool that provides a check and balance against reckless expansion of credit by commercial and central banks.” — @DeaterBob

“Every “negative” event seems to bring more antifragility into Bitcoin. I love that survival strengthens Bitcoin each time.” — @jimmysong

“The same people today who think nothing of making a Skype call from an iPhone would have scoffed at the idea if it were put to them in 1990. This is also true of Bitcoin.” — @ Beautyon

“Just buy and hodl Bitcoin. Don’t follow anyone blindly. Be critical, think for yourself and participate in discussions!” — @hodlonaut

