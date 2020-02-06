Evolving Blockchain: Companies That Could Shape The Narrative in 2020

Do we need to use blockchain? The question is no longer relevant. In 2019, the question was rather “How can we use blockchain?” This technology gets down to real business, Deloitte claims. The figures prove the trend: 40% of the companies surveyed by Deloitte are going to invest $5 million or more in new blockchain initiatives in 2020.

Today we are going to recall those businesses who hopped on the train of the distributed technology earlier, got exceptional recognition in 2019. Watch them out in a new decade!

2019 at a glance: Blockchain gets down to substance

The previous year can hardly be called the most vibrant ever – it was a turbulent and bumpy ride. Crypto landscape lived through Ethereum's 51% attack, Bitcoin's drop below a $4000 mark, shakedowns around Facebook’s Libra, multiple crypto exchange hacks… the list goes on.

While all the market fluctuations and uncertainty defleat hype over cryptocurrencies, engineers and technology companies engaged in blockchain development stick around. ‘The Crypto winter’ literally acts as a litmus test for the industry, weeding out timeservers and encouraging real enablers and innovators.

53% of companies in Deloitte research say that blockchain has become a critical priority for their organizations in 2019 – it’s a 10-point increase over 2018. No surprise, the global demand for blockchain engineers experienced a 517% increase year over year, reveals Hired’s 2019 report . Demand is expected to continue growing in 2020 as more businesses build solutions for their blockchain use cases, from digital wallets and banking to logistics, workforce management and data storage.

Expansion of DeFi, blockchain product development and software engineering accelerates transformation of crypto buzz into a pragmatic, mature business.

Companies themselves, their stakeholders and the whole blockchain & crypto community no longer believe in creative ideas, wordy whitepapers and green/red charts on CoinMarketCap. Participants all want to see the tangible impact of technology: for real cases, in real solutions and real purpose.

“Blockchain technologies have not yet lived up to the hype and most enterprise blockchain projects are stuck in experimentation mode,” said Avivah Litan , distinguished analyst and research VP at Gartner. “We are witnessing many developments in blockchain technology that will change the current pattern.”

By 2023, blockchain platforms will be scalable, interoperable, and will support smart contract portability and cross chain functionality. All together, these advances will take us much closer to mainstream blockchain and the decentralized web, also known as Web 3.0.

What companies to watch out for in 2020?

As Deloitte admits, in 2019 businesses got a shared recognition that blockchain is real – and can serve as a full-fledged solution across industries.

In 2020, the winners are likely to be the companies which will contribute to the adoption of blockchain technologies: cryptocurrency exchanges, digital-native giants that enhance solutions with blockchain, as well as experienced first-class software companies that technically bring client’s ideas to life.

These are TOP companies you must keep an eye on in 2020 – they all plan to launch game-changing products and change the industry as we know it.

In 2019 the world literally went nuclear when Facebook revealed its plans to develop a cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra. The news evoked waves of debate about the project which ended up with the US Congress enforcing a moratorium on Libra development.

As a result, Facebook’s highest profile-backers PayPal, Visa, Mastercard and Vodafone abandoned the project. Libra Association doesn’t give up: 2020 launch for Libra remains the company’s goal, despite regulators’ hostility toward the project, reveals co-creator of Libra David Marcus. Definitely a company worth looking out for this year.

In 2019 the company has become one of the most intriguing blockchain projects and the largest enabler of DeFi – decentralized finance, conventional finance powered blockchain. It has introduced the stablecoin DAI whose value is pegged to USD.

As MakerDAO crossed the threshold into the 20s, its ecosystem development has become even more interesting to watch. As of January, MakerDAO currently registers 43 million DAI and $372 million ETH locked with a predominance of 55.92% by MakerDAO in the entire DeFi market. The specter of apps and services under the Maker umbrella rises, so we can expect even more buzz and new all-time highs in this decade.

ConsenSys is one of the forerunners in blockchain software development, founded in 2014 by Joseph Lubin, the Ethereum co-founder. It focuses on custom blockchain development services, B2C DApps and enterprise software products, token Development on Ethereum network. Currently present in over 30 countries worldwide, the company drives projects for startups, NGOs and enterprise companies, and partners with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This is another long-rumored project, the same as Facebook with its Libra. At first, the company was supposed to launch GRAM tokens by the end of October 2019. However, it faced a legal battle with the SEC and announced a pushback of the go-live date to April 2020. Once launched, Telegram’s TON will be fully decentralized and maintained in its entirety by third parties, outside of Telegram’s control. Moreover, as the founders points out in their recent notice , Grams are intended to act as a medium of exchange in the TON ecosystem, but they’re not investment products of any kind.

The launch of Telegram blockchain is hotly anticipated by the whole community, so make sure you keep your eyes on the ball in 2020!

Started as an R&D project 4 years ago, Fnality International (Fnality) builds a network of decentralized Financial Market Infrastructures to facilitate payment and settlement for institutional markets.

Last year Fnality raised £50 million from Nasdaq and 13 banks, including Barclays, BNY Mellon, CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, and UBS. In mid-January 20`20 Fnality has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), which promotes blockchain standards and is backed by the biggest blockchain developers community. Such a kick-off gives high hopes for Fnality in 2020, agree?

Since 2007, the company has been delivering software and blockchain development services and solutions. They specialize in building crypto exchanges, mobile and web wallets, mining pools, browser extensions and DApps, as well as consensus design and virtual machines integration. PixelPlex portfolio includes over 50 blockchain projects, featuring clients like BMW, Oracle, University of Michigan.

Platinum Q DAO Engineering is a leading software development company uniting professionals from 19 countries. It was founded by Anton Dziatkovskii and Bogdan Khomenko. Started from micro-finance and integrated consulting, it has transformed into the best-in-class software provider.

The company harnesses its vast expertise in finance and banking applications, game development, VR, Big Data, AI & ML, digital transformation, and blockchain to deliver end-to-end solutions across various domains.

Up to this point, Platinum Q DAO Engineering has empowered more than 1000 companies worldwide – from startups to enterprises and industry giants – including the largest provider of electronics manufacturing services Foxconn and Japan Airlines.

Successfully expanded its portfolio into diverse areas of expertise, the company continues to retain its top position in the blockchain development: with a bunch of high-profile blockchain products such as crypto exchange BTCNEXT , decentralized stablecoins USDQ and KRWQ, OTC dashboards and multiple digital finance apps.

Binance’s 2019 performance brought one the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies along with partnerships and initiatives. In January, right in the midst of the bear market, the exchange introduced its killer Launchpad and pushed the trend for the IEO trend.

Moreover, with over 180 projects supporting BNB, BNB has one of the highest utility of any cryptocurrency. In 2020 Binance plans to fully open-source Binance Chain and Binance DEX.

What will the roaring 20’s bring to the blockchain landscape? The vector taken by companies clearly goes deeper into the technological stack, real-life application in open finance and synergy with traditional software and mobile engineering. Blockchain is no longer a buzz, but rather a stable, proven solution that businesses want and can benefit from – both crypto-natives and big players like Facebook, IBM or JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Perhaps, in a year we won’t talk about bears and bulls, Bitcoin and scams, but rather about blockchain and cryptocurrencies mass adoption and a new stack to use across IT industries – all thanks to enablers mentioned today.

