Evolution After Revolution: How the Role of an IT Architect is Changing in the Modern World

When a company needs to construct a new building, an architect comes into play. This professional makes the important decisions: designing the structure, selecting the materials, and ensuring it meets the standards of comfort, convenience, and aesthetic appeal for both occupants and onlookers. In the IT realm, there are architects who perform a comparable role.





The emergence of IT architects was revolutionary: they choose from hundreds of available materials, concepts, ideas, and frameworks to optimize and automate business processes, ultimately increasing a company's profitability. In the United States, the average salary of an IT architect starts at $140,000 per year, second only to senior corporate managers. However, successfully meeting client demands requires high qualifications, a deep understanding of technical and business processes, and the capability to oversee the entire process from start to finish.





How has the role of an IT architect changed in recent years? What projects and tasks do these specialists undertake? And how can one remain a sought-after expert in an increasingly competitive market? Anton Davidovskii, a solution architect at Broadcom Inc. with over 20 years of industry experience, shares his insights with HackerNoon.com.

Q: Anton, what factors led to the need for IT architects in the market? How has this role evolved over time, and why is it so highly paid?

A: The emergence of architecture as a new direction in information technology began to stand out in the 1960s and ‘70s. Although not explicitly labeled as IT back then, the growing complexity of systems created a clear need for specialists who could do more than implement functionalities. There grew a demand for specialists capable of designing and implementing complex systems from software and hardware products. This evolution naturally unfolded within existing teams, where individuals capable of handling system tasks began assuming responsibility.





Both then and now, an IT architect is a specialist skilled in configuring large distributed systems and thinking on a grand scale. Whether tasked with creating solutions for an operator spanning thousands of towers across the country or for a retail chain aiming to streamline and automate processes across hundreds of outlets, an architect is essential. Their responsibility is to gather disparate ideas and requirements into a cohesive and effective technical solution, such as a data center, banking system, web application, or other infrastructure.





Architects operate within strict constraints: budget, technical requirements, available resources and equipment, and legal norms. Thus, an architect navigates between two worlds: deeply immersed in the technical side while understanding the business aspect and knowing how to generate new revenue or optimize existing funds.





The more IT-centric a company becomes, the greater the demand for IT specialists grows. Nowadays, architects are needed in nearly every medium and large business. Although smaller companies may initially manage with ready-made solutions like cloud CRM or turnkey automation systems, the necessity for architects arises once operations or business processes exceed typical solutions.





IT architects are pioneers. Today, most hold degrees in Computer Science—possessing basic IT education as well as extensive, architecture-centric knowledge. Each of their projects involves unique protocols and business requirements with no ready-made solutions. Employers logically opt for high salaries to attract and retain these skilled individuals.

Q: How did you enter this profession? What aspects of the job attract and challenge you?

A: I enrolled in a computer-related university program and began my professional career early on. Upon graduating, I received my first job offer from a research institute in the energy sector. I was noticed by a newly established company in our region that was creating a system integrator—a role similar to that of an IT architect—involving the integration of subsystems into a centralized center and solving automation tasks.





In 2015, I relocated to Moscow and joined one of Russia's largest integrators as a system architect. Three years later, I caught the attention of VMware Inc., now part of Broadcom Inc., where I am currently employed. VMware pioneered commercially successful x86 virtualization technology and remains a leader in private and hybrid cloud software and multi-cloud management. With the VMware acquisition, Broadcom has expanded its semiconductor and enterprise software business with a strong virtualization and cloud computing portfolio.





Over the years, I have implemented many unique and innovative projects for clients such as Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, TELIA, a Swedish telecom company, and DISH, an American cable and satellite TV operator, among others.





The appeal of this profession stems from the continuous creation of new solutions and seeing sketches and ideas turn into working systems greater than the sum of their parts. Surprisingly, IT architecture is an inherently creative pursuit. Architects never face routine tasks. While projects may be similar, there is always room for unique nuances and opportunities for creativity.





This creativity brings both joy and challenge. The abundance of interesting technologies and ideas can lead to work-life balance issues. Many architects, myself included, need reminders to take breaks and engage in non-work activities.

Q: Which of your innovations have been the most commercially successful and in demand?

A: Innovation achieves success when a project significantly improves a product or business process. In consulting, the innovations my team and I introduced frequently enhanced business efficiency.





We developed a disaster-resilient system for a major Russian energy company, eliminating costly downtimes. Additionally, we implemented an automatic access rights system for Russia's largest bank, facilitating remote access for over 30,000 users amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These initiatives improved service speed and necessitated innovative technical solutions as well as negotiation with stakeholders.





We built a 5G platform for TELIA, improving service quality throughout Scandinavia. We deployed the VMware Telco platform across 24 sites spanning 6 European countries, handling up to 50% of the operator's network traffic.





For DISH, we designed a scalable cloud platform to meet the U.S. government's 5G coverage mandate, providing new services and extending 5G coverage to over 73% of the U.S. population.





These projects involve innovations that may evolve into proprietary methods. Currently, we are working on a patent for a new approach to managing the life cycles of distributed systems, which will significantly benefit the industry if successful.

Q: Have you noticed increasing competition and higher entry barriers for IT architects? What skills are required today?

A: I don't follow this closely, but I assume competition is growing, making the environment more competitive. However, entering the profession may be easier due to the paths already paved by others, along with the availability of more information, materials, and courses.





No one starts in an architect position from scratch. The nature of our work demands extensive experience in programming, infrastructure administration, or business analysis. Ambitious individuals moving up from these roles typically possess the necessary technological competencies. Soft skills are crucial, as architects frequently engage in interaction, information gathering, solution advocacy, and compromising.





Strong analytical skills are also essential. Established methodologies exist, and practice is key. For instance, I often mentally simulate work scenarios, even during routine activities like waiting in the car.

Q: How can one maintain and enhance their qualifications and marketability?

A: I'm a proponent of continuous learning. I hold several professional certifications, which are important in IT. Certifications offered by major vendors often focus on specific products and technologies, but some are more comprehensive, preparing professionals for expert-level work across various domains.





My main focus is on private clouds and automation, so I pursued certifications requiring high-level skills in these areas. Among many certifications, the rarest and most advanced I hold are two VCDX (VMware Certified Design Expert) and one CCIE DevNet (Cisco Certified DevNet Expert).





Earning a VCDX involves preparing extensive project documentation (approximately 300 pages) and defending the project before a panel of architects. This process tests not only technological knowledge but also the ability to justify decisions, making VCDX unique and valuable. Globally, only 50-60 people hold two VCDX certifications. Additionally, I now participate in panels evaluating candidates' work.





The CCIE DevNet Expert certification involves multiple stages, including a written exam and lab work, as well as assessing automation skills in data networks. Less than 1% of network technology specialists globally hold this certification, making it highly prestigious.

Despite the challenges, these certifications offer significant advantages: recognition in professional circles, career advancement opportunities, salary leverage, and a demonstration of deep expertise and learning capability.

Q: What advice would you give to certification beginners?

A: Discipline over motivation is key. If you decide to dedicate two hours a day to exam preparation, you must follow through, regardless of circumstances.





Understand that the knowledge gained is more important than the certification itself. Use a comprehensive study plan, incorporating external sources such as books and blogs. Establish effective note-taking systems; I still revisit notes from 5-7 years ago.





Expert-level certification is a long-term investment, often taking years to achieve success. While intensive short-term preparation may work for some, it carries risks of burnout. A marathon approach, making learning a habitual part of your routine, is more sustainable.